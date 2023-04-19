The Picks in Barcelona, Stuttgart, Munich: Wednesday, April 19

By :: Posted

Carlos Alcaraz over Roberto Bautista Agut

Last year, the former U.S. Open champion Alcaraz crushed him 6-2 6-0

at Indian Wells. At that point, the young man was on fire, and the very good veteran had a lousy day. But now they are on clay, as the Spaniards are hoping to be highly consistent, and to pulp there forehand and there backhand. Alcaraz can be a little bit wild, yet he really does not care because he believes that in the next point, he can find it on the lines.



The 35-year-old has had some wonderful years, but Bautista Agut is slipping back, so Alcaraz will win it in two, long, sets.



Stuttgart

Caroline Garcia over Tatjana Maria

This will be a very tough match as they have played each other twice, on the grass and on the clay, and the Frenchwoman won it two times, yet it was three sets, and it was pretty darn close. Garcia can romp the ball, running side to side, and also, to change into the net. Maria is 35-years-old, but she still is pretty fast when she is running. She did win Bogota, which was surprising, but clearly, she wants to keep playing until she will have to retire. The German will change against Garcia, and she does like to mix it up, but in the third set, the Frenchwomen will hit a few terrific backhands and win it in three sets.



Paula Badosa over Cristina Bucsa

At the Australian Open, the Spaniard Bucsa qualified, and then she upset two respectable, but in the third round, Iga Swiatek crushed her. She must have been happy for a little while, but after that, she must have been totally frustrated. Bucsa can be somewhat proper and she can also really go for it.



The same thing goes with Badosa, who can be a very fun player, on the court, but she is trying to figure out where she has to go. She has won a decent amount of matches, but not enough. The No. 31 Badosa looked pretty decent in Charleston, and she won three matches, so it appears that she is rising again. On the clay, Badosa will win it in two, lengthy sets.



Munich

Marcos Giron over Alexander Ritschard

They have yet to play each other, and while it is early, they want to get impression. The American Giron has had a so-so year, even though in 2022, he won some fine tournaments. Now, he is struggling, and while he can be proper, but currently, he cannot knock down the very good players — yet. The Swiss Ritschard did have a decent last year, on the hardcourts, but on the clay, he could not move up, hardly at all. Yes, he can be somewhat consistent, but he cannot hit the ball hard enough. Therefore, Giron will beat him in two decent sets.

Correct: Jelena Ostapenko over Emma Raducanu

Correct: David Goffin over Feliciano Lopez

Correct: Diego Schwartzman over Yibing Wu

Correct: Cameron Norrie over Pavel Kotov

Correct: Denis Shapovalov over Jozef Kovalik

