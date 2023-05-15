The Picks in Rome: Monday, May 15

by

Alexander Zverev over J.J. Wolf

It is pretty clear that the German Zverev can be erratic, and he can also lift up high when he is reacting. He does know that when he is feeling stellar, then he can not to just mix it, but he is pointed. However, he has not played great this season, but he is gradually playing better, due to his injure.

The former Grand Slam champion Boris Becker says that Zverev has to go back to the basics. That is exact what Becker used to do when he was on court.

“That’s in the past, and 12 months later, the stark reality is brutal. That’s the sport. He is fit again but can’t manage to match the form he had a year ago. There are many reasons for that,” he told Eurosport Germany’s Das Gelbe vom Ball. “What is important, and he is always extremely self-critical, is that he realizes this, that he is honest with himself and doesn’t blame bad luck, bad fortune, wind or too hot a sun – but the fact that he doesn’t play enough. I am sure he will address this in his team and then also train better again. In my opinion, Zverev is not playing tennis properly at the moment.”

Now that is a very controversial, but at least he decided to be honest, even though when he was playing on tour, at times, Becker could dismiss his comments. Zverev must have read it, but beyond that he has to out-hit Wolf, who can play vast when he is on. The American is pretty intense, and he can also be jolly consistent. On clay, though, it will be a huge challenge to out-hit Zverev. Wolf will make the attempt, but Zverev will bash his forehand and win it in a three, super long, set.

Lorenzo Musetti over Frances Tiafoe

The Italian has always been pretty good on the clay, and over the past two months, he has knocked down some very good competitors. The young Musetti can be hitting it hard, pretty deep, with his forehand and his backhand. When he is feeling good, he can smash the ball. However, he still has a good amount to prove that he will add more on his game.

As he said, when he asked about the multi champion Roger Federer, he watched him a lot. “”I like everything about him, but if I have to highlight one aspect I would say it’s his style. It’s something unique, the combination of fun and elegance, like the ability to play relaxed and calm.” Musetti said. “I try to be like him, I have less control and sometimes I’m more nervous on the court, so I think I can do better if I compare myself to Federer. But I think there are details where we have similarities, for example in movements, which is something I’ve always tried to do since I was a child.”



The same goes with Tiafoe, who always listens to watch many players. On the hardcourts, he has been dominating at times, but recently, he set back, a little bit. On the clay, he has to rally for a long time, until he will has a good chance to rip it on the ball. He may do it, but here in Rome, the fans will be cheering so hard to watch Musetti win the match. He will do it, in three, exhausting, sets.



Paula Badosa over Karolina Muchova

Over the past five weeks, the Spaniard finally started to play much better. She still has a substantial improvement on the court, moving around, and really understand where she has to go.



Badosa revealed some changes that she is planning on implementing. “I see that the players are starting to get to know me, so we have decided to change some things in my game and make tactical adjustments. It is not easy, in the middle of a game, to change the position of return or hit a parallel in a difficult situation, but I’m on that path so I have to continue on that path,” Badosa said.



Muchova can be very consistent, and she also likes to wreck her backhand. Her forehand is pretty good, but it can also be short, and her first serve can also be huge, but her second serve can be slow. These two have put together some terrific wins, but on the clay in the slow Rome, Badosa will take it in three, bizarre, sets.

