The Picks in Barcelona, Munich, Stuttgart: Thursday, April 20

Picks written on Wednesday, before play started.

Barcelona



Daniel Evans over Karen Khachanov

This is somewhat surprising that Evans has a 3-0 head to head, not because that he can be so steady, but also, he found away to trouble him. Khachanov is ranked No. 11, and he has gone somewhat deep at the big tournaments on the hard courts, but he cannot figure him out on the clay. They have played only on the hard courts, so this time, it will be on the dirt. Because of that, there will be long rallies, and while the Russian can crush the ball, he can fall down. With that, the veteran Evans will win it again, with two, odd, sets.



Munich



Alexander Zverev over Christopher O’Connell

You never now how the German stands up, on the court and off. There has to be thousands of fans, watching Zverev, on the court, hitting some tremendous shots, and throwing in a number of winners. Yes, he can be angry when he is not playing well, but now he is more patient with his thoughts.



The Australian O’Connell has had a mediocre year, losing a lot, but at least he upset over Roberto Bautista Agut in Doha, and then believe it or not, in Dubai, he beat Emil Ruusuvuori. Then he tried to shock Zvereva, but he went down 7-5, 6-4. Not so bad, but it was gone. O’Connell can be steady, yet Zverev really knows how to play, and he will win in two, simple sets.



Stuttgart



Coco Gauff over Anastasia Potapova

The American Gauff somehow came over from the ocean and apparently, she wasn’t tired, so in the court, she won it 7-6 in the third set over Daria Kasatkina. She is a teenager, so she rarely gets tired, but this time her legs can start to crumple, but not that time. She did reach into the 2022 Roland Garros final, and then she lost, but her backhand was tremendous.



The 22-year-old Potapova is rising, as each month, she is improving her volley. Last year, she had some solitary matches, but on clay at Istanbul, Turkey, she won it all, not against the great players, but good enough. The Russian is so intense, on the court, and while at Indian Wells and Miami, she lost against Jessica Petula, twice, but it was super close. This is a toss up, as they are both want to win a gigantic tournament, yet right now, Gauff will edge her in three, very long, sets.



Elena Rybakina over Beatriz Haddad Maia

The Russian Rybakina played a terrific tournament, winning Indian weeks, and at Miami when she reached the final, beating Jessica Petula in the semis. She did lose in the final, but she played so hard with some incredible strokes. She never really became tired, which means she is incredible shape.

However, even though Rybakina won at the 2022 Wimbledon, she has yet to understand on the clay, when you have to totally change it up.



Believe it or not, the Brazilan Haddad Maia beat in Abu Dhabi in February, in the quarters, in three crazy sets. Maybe Rybakina was mentally tired, but Haddad Maia had some insane shots. She is fast, and steady, but there are times when she becomes confused. Because of that, Rybakina wants to revenge her, and she will win it in three, fun, sets.

Matt’s yesterday picks

Correct: Marcos Giron over Alexander Ritschard

Correct: Novak Djokovic over Luca van Assche

Matt’s current week picks

7 out of 7: 100% correct

