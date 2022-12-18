TennisReporters.net’s top 32 in 2022: men 20-16

By :: Posted

Karen Khachanov, Frances Tiafoe, Denis Shapovalov, Marin Cilic, Matteo Berrettini

No. 20: Karen Khachanov

The tall Russian reached the semis at the US Open, knocking down Nick Kyrgios in five tough sets, one of his best matches this year. He can really blast the ball. However, the reason why he won’t reach the final at the Grand Slam is because he can lose control and then he can throw in to many errors. In the semis, Casper Ruud moved him around and when he had a real chance, the Russian didn’t go for it. Khachanov had a very decent year, but both Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic had no problem beating him. If Khachanov wants to improve a lot, then he has to return much better and more respectable at the net. Add bring more game, please.

No. 19: Frances Tiafoe

The American had his best year, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas, Rafa Nadal, and Andrey Rublev. In the US Open semis, the now No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz edged him in five brutal sets. When he is feeling rational, he can chop anyone in the match, but other times, he can be ticked off. He can mash his forehand and his backhand, and his first serve is very stout. He is OK at the net. But his returns are spotty. He still is young, and he is better than he was five years ago. If he wants to reach into the top 10, then he will have to enhance the return, second serve, and for sure, net game. He needs to continue to battle, using one of his greatest strengths.

No. 18: Denis Shapovalov

The Canadian is so up and down. When his game is off, his ground strokes come up too short. Two years ago, he reached the top 10 and it looked like he had a fine chance to go further, but he did not, losing some critical matches. He split a couple matches against Rafa Nadal, going down in five sets in the Australian Open in the quarters, and then later, on clay in Rome, Shapovalov beat the Spaniard in three sets. He loves the rallies. If he can find an extra level of consistency, then without a doubt he can reach into the top 5 eventually. Perhaps in 2023.

No. 17: Marin Cilic

It has been so long ago since he won the 2014 US Open, when this immense hitter was so consistent and patient. Yes, the now 34-year-old is very strong, and he can shatter his forehand. He also can be measured with his backhand. While he is very tall, he can bend down and pick up low shots. However, he plays almost every week, which was OK.when he was young. But, when you are age, you have to take more time off. People have asked him, and he said, “I just want to play.” Go ahead, then, and see if your body is 100 percent. He will find out shortly.

No. 16: Matteo Berrettini

At times the Italian had a terrific year, reaching No. 6 after he reached the semis at the Australian Open, before he lost to Nadal in four sets. He is so swift and he can also switch which way he is going. He has big shots that he can strike into the corners, down the middle and with a lot of top spin. He returns pretty good, but his serve is so-so. He did win Stuttgart over Andy Murray on the grass. Then he won Queens. Then after that, at various tournaments, he fluctuated between good and mediocre. He has won on clay and grass, but he has yet to win a hard court. I would think that has thought about it a lot. To do it in 2023, he will have to do something different.

