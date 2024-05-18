Iga Swiatek versus Aryna Sabalenka: another marathon

by

Mal Taam/MALT photo

Just last week, in Madrid, in the final, Iga Swiatek edged Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) in Madrid. That was beyond close, but in the end, the Polish person kept swinging and painting the lines. However, Sabalenka also can read the ball, where she is throwing it to different places. They both have had a terrific year so far, most of the time, and the No. 1 and the No. 2 can focus almost all the time, point to point.

Will Swiatek go super aggressive early, or will she be more patient? Sabalenka might also leap on the second returns, and try to snap a winner. They both hit some huge forehands and there backhands, down the line, or crosscourt. They can also hit it flat, or spin it. They are very fast when they are running, and they rarely get tired. They know how they play, so they will have to change it up a little bit, as when it goes close again, someone will chuck in some cool shots.

“Honestly, I don’t think it makes sense to think about these two matches as one continuing story because totally different tournament,” Swiatek said. “Different week, as well. It’s not like it’s going to be the same.”

Sabalenka said that all week, she was thinking why she lost. Madrid is slower, on the court, but Rome is faster. The rallies will be there, but it won’t be so long. Sabalenka might try to hit it even more deep.

“I saw somewhere Swiatek said she’s not really thinking about me when she’s practicing,” Sabalenka said, “but I personally, after so many tough matches that I lost against her, I’m always trying to improve, I’m always trying to get better. So next time I play against her I have something else to bring on court and to put her under a bit more pressure and see how many chances I’m gonna have.”

Swiatek won it the last time, but on Saturday, Sabalenka will rise in another fun three sets, and the Belarus will win it 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

