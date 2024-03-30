Will Danielle Collins take down Elena Rybakina in Miami?

by

It would be somewhat stunning that Danielle Collins wins a huge tournament, this year, as the American has said that she will retire at the end of the year. She is only 30 years old, but it is time to go, but before that, she has to knock down Elena Rybakina on Saturday in Miami Open.



Rybakina can play terrific, each event, but then she can lose control. But over the past 10 days, she locked in, and she kept coming, with her forehand and her backhand. She edged Vika Azarenka in the tiebreaker on the third set, and she did not get nervous, at all. She has changed, month after month.



“It’s a lot about the decisions on the court, but I’m just really proud how mentally I could still push myself even though it was really difficult from the beginning. For sure I can take a lot from this tournament, a lot of positive,” she said. “And also, in the beginning, these long matches were helping me to get back in shape. Now I’m not in shape just because I’m tired of all these long matches, but overall, it was really successful tournament no matter how I do in the final.”



Rybakina has beat Collins three times, but she did lose, once. But it is a new chapter, on Saturday, as Collins gradually rises when she paint the lines. She has missed on the court for many years, but she can also be focused, and more calm. She is a gigantic hitter, in the backcourt, and she can go for it, super early. When Collins isn’t playing, she will occasionally read some important books. Because of that, she will get smarter, with everyone.

“I think a lot of these sports psychology books and things that they talk about high-level sports, they talk about being in the zone, almost feeling like you’re hitting beach balls, I think it can feel like that at times. That’s a good thing,” Collins said. “In other times that I have played well and have had deep runs in tournaments, it’s been like that, and then, in other times, there’s days, it’s like going out to the golf range and having a bad day and you’re missing shots. But right now I’m timing the ball really well. I think I have made some physical adjustments too that’s helped me be able to control my shots more and hit them with more accuracy and precision.”



Collins did beat Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semis, so she outhit her. She did reach the the 2022 Australian Open final, so now, if she can grab Miami, it will be an AMAZING thrill. But let’s see who will put it in the basket.



“I’m looking forward to playing Elena,” Collins said. “We have had a lot of great matches previously, some battles. That’s what we play for as professional athletes, these close ones. Every time I have played her, it’s neck and neck.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

