Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek win Indian Wells

Maybe when you cannot believe that Carlos Alcaraz came to the tournament at Indian Wells that his body was very sore, but day after day, he rose, and the Spaniard won it all, beating Daniil Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-1. Yes, the Russian was darn tired, in the second set, as he had played a lot of tough matches, but Alcaraz did all of it, with his amazing forehand and his backhand. He can mix it up all over the place, and he can also charge, and put it away.

The 20-year-old is so quick, running, and he can bend down and slap it, or just touch it, next to the net. His serve can be up and down, but he can blast it into the corners, and then he will be controlled.

Without a doubt, Medvedev really likes in the rallies, especially with his super consistent forehand and his backhand, and he can also chuck it around, everyday. However, he has won one Grand Slams at the 2021 U.S. Open, but he has not won another. He probably will, but he really needs to add some differnent shots, like to attack when he is returning, and also, clip it more into the net.

Alcaraz has won two Slams, and if he continues not to get hurt a lot, then he can win another Slam or more. He is intense.

“Winning this tournament means a lot to me because the week before it began, I had a lot of doubts about my ankle,” Alcaraz said. “I remember my first practice here was just 30 minutes with no movement and probably the first practice with really good tennis players was really tough for me, because I thought I was not going to play my best. I was not feeling well with my ankle, so a lot of doubts for me. But once I stepped on the court, the first round, I started to feel better.”

Medvedev won Miami last year, so while he must be physically tired, he will try to wake up, and grab it again.

Iga Swiatek did it immediately, as the No. 1 smoked Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 in the second set in the final. She has lost some matches in the past two and a half months, but when she is rolling, then she can nail it early, crosscourt or down the line. She can get frustrated, but she is now much more mature. As she said: “I would say you just feel like your game is better than anyone out there,” she said.

