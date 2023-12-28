TennisReporters.net top 32 women: No. 10-6

by

10 Barbora Krejcikova

She is one of the best doubles players, in front of almost everyone, but in the singles, she can be super steady. Yet then, she can fall off. Her backhand can be flat, and also, she can spin, it. However, it could be to short, yet her forehand is strong, but not huge, all of the time. Yet the Czech can begin to be a real threat, winning Roland Garros in 2021. Then, she was locked in, but this year, she was pretty good, when she won Dubai and San Diego, but not phenomenal, month after month. In 2024, though, she will have a chance to win a couple Grand Slams, in the doubles, and maybe, with the singles, if she can improve her forehand.

9 Maria Sakkari

She had a decent year, winning Guadalajara in September, but after that, she began to slip, again. She really loves to run, back and forth, and she can also mix it up, too, but her serve is not that mighty enough, and she does not crack the ball enough. Yes, the Greek can look intense, and she also can be badly consistent, but her returns are so-so. She will push herself again, and she really wants to reach into the finals at the Slams, for the first time, but to do so, she has to think about how to enrich, once again, and then be more reacting.

8 Karolina Muchova

She has gone very deep with all four Grand Slams, and while she has not done yet, she is just so phenomenal when she is totally locked in. She almost won Roland Garros in June, and she lost against Iga Swiatek in three, dramatic sets. She was close, but she hesitated. At the 2024 Australian Open, she must close the deal, ASAP.

7 Marketa Vondrousova

Another Czech can play amazing ball, winning the 2023 Wimbledon, and also, reaching the 2019 Roland Garros. The odd thing is that she is a capable person, yet she has only won two titles, and while she can go very vast, but she can also lose her head. In London, on the grass, she rose up quickly, and she nailed so many winners, beating Jessica Pegula, and Elina Svitolina, and in the final, she out-hit Ons Jabeur to win it all. Without a doubt, this two weeks were her best, ever. Her forehand and her backhand was incredibly limitless, and with a tremendous diversity. However, she can lose herself, mentally. In the fall, she looked very tired, and she lost a good amount. She is a darn good player, but if she wants to win more titles, then next year, she should not play week after week. The 24-year-old has to be more calm, and practice less, and sit down and think about how she should play.

6 Ons Jabeur

All year, it looked like she would finally win a Slam, but she hesitated at the 2023 Wimbledon in the final, and now, she still hasn’t done it, yet. She has so much likeness, with her terrific drop shots, even when she is way back on the court. She took down Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon, and she was playing bending down, and she would put it away. However, Vondrousova was not nervous, while Jabeur backed up, and she lost 6-4, 6-4. She really cried, hard. Other than that, she had some good weeks, winning in Charleston, and in Ningbo, in China. Yet in the fall, she did not play very well, with a lot of errors. The Tunisian will try to improve her serve, and her return, more aggressively. If she does, she will have another chance to win a Grand Slam, but she has to be more stable. As she said: “Honestly, I felt a lot of pressure, feeling a lot of stress. … For me, I always believed in mental, in working on it. That’s what I’ve been doing for the past years since I was maybe 10 years old because I know if you are not ready physically, mentally you can always win.”

