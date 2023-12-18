TennisReporters.net top 32 women: No. 15-11

by

15 Qinwen Zheng

She is only 21-years old so with our a doubt, she is rising, quickly. In October, she won Zhengzhou, China, taking down against Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova. Her forehand and her backhand can be so consistent, and she can be thriving. She grabbed it and she won Palermo, and at the end of the year, she reached at the final at the sort-of-new at the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai. She had won three matches, but finally, Beatriz Haddad Maia out hit her. Gradually, Zheng is pushing herself harder, and she knows that her forehand is better than she thinks it is. Also, she has to play more doubles so she can really learn at the net. Apparently, she will listen to almost everyone.

14 Petra Kvitova

It might be possible that the Czech can win another Grand Slam, but it won’t be easy, as the former two-time Wimbledon champ is slowing down. She can bash the balls, with her forehand and her backhand, crosscourt or down the line, yet she isn’t fast, when she is running, so she can put in some multiple errors. When she is feeling right, and super confident, after she nails a winner, you could here her scream, in delight. But if her serve and her return goes away, then she will shake her head. This year, even though she lost a lot of matches, but she did win Miami and Berlin. Then she was great. However, at the Slams, in the last three years, she has not gone into the second week. That is a bit shocking, so in 2024, she has to more ability.

13 Jelena Ostapenko

All year, or many years, it looked like that when she is smashing the ball, from the backcourt, and she is on fire, she should have a chance to win another Grand Slam. But she hasn’t yet, as she won the 2017 Roland Garros, and she was so phenomenal, but after that, even though she has gone deep, but she could not make it back into the finals. This year, she did win Birmingham in June, and at the Australian Open, in the fourth round, she beat Coco Gauff before she lost against Elena Rybakina. On the day, she can play marvelous, almost stunning against the current No. 1, Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open. After that, though, Gauff overwhelmed her. Ostapenko did not much after that, so next year,if she can be more consonant, and amend at the net, she will win another title. How many more, though, who knows?

12 Madison Keys

Since she came into the WTA, she was already so good, with her massive forehand and her backhand, as well as her first serve. She knew that in order to beat the best players, she had to attack, early, when she returns, and demolish into the corners. She has gone very deep at the Slams, at the 2017 U.S. Open, when she reached into the final, and she was playing astounding, but she froze, and she lost easily to Sloane Stephens.

This year she was vertical, losing early, but at some tournaments, she can look darn good, when she won Eastbourne on the grass. Obviously, though, she likes the hardcourts, and at the 2023 U.S. Open, she began to catch the wildfire, going into the semis against the No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. She had so many chances to win the match, but Sabalenka hung in there, and in the third set in a tiebreak, she fell down. She cried. That happens with everyone, so if the 28-year-old Keys won’t get hurt next year — and she does it a lot — then she should return better, and be more patient. As she said: “Setting a goal, accomplishing it, and feeling good about yourself can help build confidence and perseverance.”

11 Beatriz Haddad Maia

Right at the end of the year, she won the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai, beating Zheng and Keys in the final. That was one of her biggest title, ever. She can be up and down, beating some fine players, but also, she will back up. She did upset Elena Rybakina,and she did reach into the semis at Roland Garros, beating Ons Jabeur, before she lost against Swiatek 6-2, 7-6. That was decent enough, and one of the reasons why is because she plays a lot in the doubles, too, which is helpful. She is very good when she returns, and she can meld it up, from the backcourts, but in order to win some major events, she needs to grow, on the court. She seems like a nice person, so next year, she will be additionally satisfied, in the matches.

