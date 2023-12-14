TennisReporters.net top 32 men: No. 20-16

by

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

20 Ugo Humbert

In the fall, he lost two really close matches, against Hubert Hurkacz and Alexander Zverev. The Frenchman had played a lot, to different tournaments, and he had some fine wins, but also, he wasn’t sure where to hit the ball. However, in November, he won Metz, not with the great players, but in a sense, it doesn’t matter, as he drove the ball, quiet deep. Yes he can be consistent, but if he wants to reach into the top 10 next year, he will have to be more aggresive, whenever he gets a chance. He has won four small titles, so if he wants to grab an ATP 1000, then he is going to have to rise up, very soon.

19 Nicolas Jarry

There are so many people who think that eventually, they can run into the top 10, or the top 5, but in reality, perhaps they cannot do it. The Chilean had a very good year on clay, winning Santiago and Geneva, knocking down Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev. He is pretty decent, on the hardcourts, as his forehand and his backhand are darn, strong. He does have a decent style, and he can sit there for a long time. However, if he wants to go into the top 10, then he has to improve his serve, and also, to be more patient at the net.

18 Cameron Norrie

When Norrie is playing all the time, week after week, he is very consistent. He really likes to grind it, to set it up, and when to nail it down the line. His forehand and his backhand can be steady, and he can mix it up, but the 28-year-old has reached in 15 finals, yet he has only won at the ATP 1000, at the 2023 Indian Wells. That was great, and he returned terrific, but eventually, he can back off, here and there. At the 2021, he reached the semis at Wimbledon, he knew that he had to play terrific to upset Novak Djokovic, but the Serbian decided to sit there and hit it backhand after backhand. He was just better. Norrie will try to be better at the net, with his first serve, and with his forehand. Clearly, he plays a ton, and he likes to be creative, but maybe he should to strike, earlier.

17 Ben Shelton

Who would have know that the young American would beat a number of good players and grab it, in the matches? He was surprising, when in January at the Australian Open, he reached into the quarters, and he hit some amazing shots, but Tommy Paul was more faithful and he lost. Then many people know new who he is, yet after that, he did almost nothing, losing a lot, for six months. He needed to learn, each second, and then at the US Open, he reached into the semis, upsetting Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe. He was jumping up and down, and then in the semis, the No. 1 Novak Djokovic pounced him. As he said, “I’m thinking to myself as I’m walking to get my towel in the fourth set, and it’s, like, this is the greatest moment on the tennis court of my life, and I’m in a lot of pain, physically. But I’m loving it.”

However, during the fall, he continued to play much better, with his backhand and his forehand, when he is more in-your-face, winning Tokyo. Next year, if he continues to hit harder in the second serve, and with some more slice, then he certainly go into the top 10 next year. Or even, lower.

16 Frances Tiafoe

The other American had an odd year, playing astonishing and then, when he is on the rallies, he can table some curious shots. He is very enthusiastic, and off the court, he can laugh a lot, which is a blast. However, he was unable to win a tournament this year, and he did not even go into the final. Going into the start of the year, it looked like that his backhand should improved more, and the same goes with his return. He certainly can nail it his strong forehand on the lines. In the fall, he did not win many matches, so perhaps he was mentally shaking, , so to comeback soon, he has re-set exactly what he has to do, and be more satisfied, on the court.

