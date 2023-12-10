TennisReporters.net top 32 men: No. 25-21

by

25 Jan-Lennard Struff

The German had an interesting year, almost winning at Stuttgart on the grass, and before that, on the clay, he reached the final in ATP Masters 1000 Madrid. He was on fire, wining five very good matches in three setters, but finally he lost against the current No. 2, Carlos Alcaraz. He was playing terrific, but he got hurt just before Wimbledon, and he had to pull out. When he came back, he was struggling, yet the 33-year-old certainly added some terrific, new shots. Next year, though, he really wants to win his first title, anytime, anywhere.

24 Sebastian Korda

Of course the American did get hurt this year, so it times, when he comes back, it will take him a while to get comfortable. He does have some terrific rallies, with his hard forehand and his backhand, but there are times when he misses the ball. He is young, so if he manages to stay healthy, then he can crack the top 15 in 2024. But he wants a lot more, just like his dad, Petr, who one once then he won the 1998 Aussie Open. Maybe he can do it, again.

23 Tallon Griepspoor

They are all coming up, or down, depending during the year. The Netherlander won title had in s-Hertogenbosch, on the grass, and he must have been thrilled, and after that, he reached the final in Washington, before he lost verses Daniel Evans. He was very stable, and his forehand was powerful, yet after that, he did not win enough matches. He did have a decent year, when he is trying to hit harder, and deeper. If he wants to go in the top 20 for the first time, he then has to be much more consistent.

22 Adrian Mannarino

He has been around for a very long time, week after week, country to country. He can be very odd, with his decisions, but when he his playing, the Frenchman can really throw in some amazing strokes. Yes, he can pretty patient, in the rallies, but also, he has won a few titles, but he never won a huge event. Maybe next time, he will, to go very deep at the Grand Slams. But I doubt that.

21 Francisco Cerundolo

He was pretty slow when he started, and in the first three months, he did not win many matches, but after that, he rose, gradually. The fast player likes on the clay, when he is very consistent, and he also can mix it up. He put together a bunch of good players, such as in Rome, Lyon, and Roland Garros. He must have been into it, even on the grass, as the Argentine won Eastbourne. Just like other players, when they play almost all year, they can get tired. He did, as his forehand and his backhand can be steady, but in the last five months, he did very little. Next year, if he wants to eventually go into the top 10, he has to be enthusiastic when he returns and jump on the ball, more.

