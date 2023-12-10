TennisReporters.net top 32 women: No. 32-26

by

Ron Cioffi/TR

32 Emma Navarro

The American is only 22- years-old, and finally the New Yorker/Charleston is finally understanding what to do in the court. She is somewhat consistent, and she is trying to hit against the good players. Amazingly, she has yet to reach into the third round at the Slams, so clearly, she has a tremendous work to do. She did had a terrific week in San Diego, reaching into the semis, but then she finally lost against Sofia Kenin. However, it was very close, so next year, if she can reach into the top 20, then she will have to attack early, and jump on the return.

31 Lesia Tsurenko

She is recalling aging, but she can be super appropriate, and change it up, a lot. She can mix it around, and chuck in some cool shots. However,she is not that powerful, and while she gets injured, a lot, she can hang in there. But next year, maybe she can attack on the net, more.

30 Jasmine Paolini

It took her for a long time, but the Italian changed her shots, and also, to be more stout, on the rallies. In the fall, she grabbed a few dry matches, with some impressive shots on the lines. However, she has to move forward, more, if she wants to reach into the top 15. Or better.

29 Elise Mertens

At the end of the year, she won Tunisia, which was very solid. She plays all the time, and she is pretty darn proper. Years ago, it looked like that she could very deep again at the Slams, and when she reached into the semis at the 2018 Aussie Ope, but after that, she couldn’t do it again. However, she is pretty darn smart, when she is playing slinging, with some wonderful shots. Yet really, maybe she can play less next year, and practice some different strokes.

28 Anastasia Potapova

The young Russian looked very good, during the first half, but after that, her forehand and her backhand became sloppy. She did win Linz in February, beating Petra Martic, and then it looked like that she would be comfortable at the net. However, she wasn’t thinking enough, and she grew messy. Next year she has to be more patient, and toss in some other shots.

27 Anhelina Kalinina

She is so close to reach the top 25 for the first time. The Ukrainian had a decent year, reaching into the final in Rome, upsetting a few very good players. Yet after that, in June, she did not go deep enough, over the past five months. She can be very fitting, and she can knock it around, side to side, but her forehand can fly away, out. If she wants to progress, she has to improve her serves.

26 Sorana Cirstea

That was a great year by the Romanian, and while she is aging, she put together some terrific wins. At the U.S. Open in the third round, she stunned Elena Rybakir 6-4 in the third round, then she blitz over Belinda Bencic. Finally, she lost, but it was very impressed when she can go early, even on the hardcourts. She does think that she can play even better in 2024, with her return and her forehand, so if she can pull it off, then she should win a big title. She hopes.

