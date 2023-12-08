TennisReporters.net top 32 men: No. 32-26

by

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

32 Alexander Bublik

You never know how good he is, when he won a couple events, on the clay and the hardcourts, but also, week after week, he could lose, early. He can be very good, when he is locked in, but also, he disappears. He is tall, and he can blast the ball, yet he can over hit it. He has to change it a little bit, to go deep at the Grand Slams and the ATP 1000s. Good luck.

31 Jiri Lehecka

The Czech had a pretty good start in January, reaching the quarters at the Australian Open. However, in March, the 22- year-old lost a lot of matches, especially to go up against the top 15 players. He can be consistent, and he is pretty quick, but to learn how to throw in some more angles.

30 Tomas Martin Etcheverry

He finally cracked into the top 30, and while he wants to go further, the Argentine must have been thrilled. However, outside on the clay, he still has a lot of work to do. This year he did not beat anyone in the top 15, so if he wants to raise his game, he has to try to mix it up, more, and also, to really push it.

29 Felix Auger-Aliassime

He played so good in the first half of the year, but then, in the summer, he faulted. Perhaps he was hurt, but he threw in some odd shots, so he was confused. He is a terrific player, yet he has to come back and improve with his return and also, at the net.

28 Sebastian Baez

He is pretty young, and the Argentine had some very good matches, on the clay. Certainly, he can grind it, but he still needs to snap the ball, much deeper. If he can improve his forehand and close in the net, then next year, he might be able to burst into the top 20.

27 Lorenzo Musetti

There are so many young players who are trying to go further. The Italian is only 21-years-old, and he started pretty slow, but in Monte Carlo, he upset Novak Djokovic. That might have been his best, ever. After that, he beat more than a few good players, and he was rallying, for a long time. However, he did go into t he top 15 this year, but in the summer and the fall, he lost a lot of matches. Sure, he can enrich his one handed backhand, and slice it, lower.

26 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

The Spaniard its not as good as the former No. 1 Rafa Nadal, but on the court, he can also hustle, a lot. He has not won a tournament ever, but the tough man did reach the ATP 1000 in Monte Carlo last year. That was a great week, but in the last four months, he did win enough matches. Next year, he has to play much better, especially with his serve, and if he does, maybe he can upset the excellent competitor.

