Next year, in 2024, there are at least five Americans players can win a huge event.

Obviously, Coco Gauff won the U.S. Open. The teenager played terrific in the summer, as her forehand had improved. Perhaps next year, she can be even better, when she returns, and she can slice it, even more. Gauff can certainly grab another Grand Slam.

When Jessica Pegula plays stellar, she can were down a lot of people. She had some cool matches, side to side, and she hits the highly balls, very deep. However, at the Grand Slams, she can back off, rather than going for it. The good thing was in the last tournament at the WTA Finals, Pegula didn’t win, but at least she made it into the final, winning four matches in a row, beating her good friend, Gauff, in the semis. That was super impressive. However, the now No. 1 Iga Swiatek crushed her, so, so fast.

As the former multi-champion Martina Navratilova, said, “That was Iga showing that, at her best, she is better than anybody. I mean, in difficult conditions, she just blew right through everybody. She gets into the points better and knows how to close the deal…Now I think maybe Gauff will pass Sabalenka for No.2. But I don’t know if either one of them can get past Iga if she has a good offseason, stays healthy, stays fresh.”

The next stage for the 29-year-old Pegula can finally reach into the semis at the Slams. Somehow, someway. She plays a tremendous amount, but this time, she should practice more, and change it up, rather than just flying each week.



Madison Keys is up and down, nailing a bunch of winners, or she collapses. She has been hurt a lot, even though she has gone vast at the three Slams, especially at the U.S. Open, when she reached the semis, and she was playing stunning. However, in the semis against Aryna Sabalenka, she was so close in the third tiebreaker, and then, she missed some critical error. She was so disappointed. However, if she can play more smart, on the court, and throw in some different spin, then she will have a shot to go bottomless again.

It was pretty surprising that Emma Navarro is now ranked No. 32, given that one year ago, she was No. 148. Talk about her strokes. She is very strong, and muscular, but the 22-year-old can hit it to short. Navarro’s second serve is soft, yet she will try to remedy each year. If she wants to reach into the top 10 next year, that will mean she can continue to insert with her game.

Sofia Kenin won the 2020 Australian Open, and then the next year, she eventually stranded to collapse. She was outside of the top 100, but for a few years, yet in 2023, she became to be serious, and more proper, during the matches. She did beat Navarro in San Diego in the semis in September, which was a very close match. She didn’t win it, but she almost beat Barbora Krejcikova 6-4 in the third set. Kenin still has more work to do, but she also can bash on the lines, into the corners. The crazy thing was when she started in 2023, she was ranked No. 227, but now she is No. 33. What a jump. Yes, she can over hit it, and she can go to early, but when you win a Grand Slam, then she really knew what to do.

Next year, if she continues to be sold, each month, she will have another chance to go endless, especially at the 2024 Aussie Open. Something wonderful.

