ATP Finals day 8: Novak Djokovic over Jannik Sinner

Novak Djokovic over Jannik Sinner

A few days ago, Jannik Sinner upset Novak Djokovic in three terrific sets. Before he started to play, he must have thought that when his forehand and his backhand could be super consistent, and to stay in there, and also, not to risk it all the time. In the third set, he knew that to win the contest, he has to changed it up. a lot. He certainly did, and he won it 7-6(2) in the third set in in Turin, Italy. He finally figured it out.

“It doesn’t really matter the matches before, how they have been. Especially with this format, you can win against one, but after you can lose. It’s different,” Sinner said. “But still happy that I can go one more time on the court here in Turin [Italy]. Good atmosphere. Hopefully I can show some good tennis.”

Djokovic occasionally can miss the ball, with his thoughts, but he will go for it, once again. He is a terrific return, and his backhand going cross-court is murders. On Saturday, he nailed Carlos Alcaraz very quickly, out-hitting him in straight sets, with everything. At Wimbledon, in the semis on the grass, Djokovic beat Sinner in three sets. The Italian was erratic, in the match, but now, Djokovic thinks that Sinner has improved during the fall.

“He just played a fantastic match. That’s what I told him at the net,” Djokovic said after the Italian beat him this week. “I think in the most important moments, he played his best game and he absolutely deserved to win.”

Sinner has gone deep over the past two years, with some wonderful days, but also, in the matches, he did some critically points. Djokovic can slip, here and there, but not much. Therefore, the No. 1 will win it again, beating Sinner 7-5, 6-7, 6-3. The that will be 98 titles by Djokovic. Talk about phenomenal.

