ATP Finals day 5: Sinner over Rune, Djokovic over Hurkacz

Jannik Sinner over Holger Rune

The two young people will face off on Thursday in Italy when Jannik Sinner could win another tremendous match, when he upset against the No. 1, Novak Djokovic, 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2). In the third tiebreaker, he hit some phenomenal backhands and his forehands, too. He also returned darn deep, and true.

“I think I was really brave and intelligent in important moments, especially the third set,” Sinner said.



However, now he has to be consistent, day after day, when he will play against Holger Rune. While the Danish has had a very good year, but not great, yet, but hopefully, his strokes will be harder. Also, he has to be patient, and at times, mix it up. On the clay in Monte-Carlo in the semis, he edged Sinner 7-5 in the third set. He knows that the fans will be cheering very loud, as the Italian is totally absorbed, but still, he can out-hit him, forehand to forehand. Or maybe not.



“[Sinner] can do whatever he wants on the court,” Rune said. “He can hit a great forehand, great backhand, great volley. Great movement, serve, everything. Obviously it’s more tough here in Italy to play him. I’m just going to prepare.”



Then he can, and it will be very close, maybe for three hours, but in the third set, Sinner will punch him in the chin, and win it 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.



Novak Djokovic over Hubert Hurkacz

Djokovic did beat Rune in a marathon, so he is split, 1-1. If he wants to reach into the semis, then he has to beat Hubert Hurkacz to move on. The Polish person Hurkacz just started playing as he is replacement with Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is injured.

Djokovic really wants to reach into the semis, so he will battle, point after point. The 36-year-old says it is pretty standard to lose, and then, to win it again. “It’s normal to lose some of my matches like this (against Sinner), but I have to be content with the fighting spirit. I managed to make a comeback from set down, break down in the third set,” Djokovic said. “ Played in really challenging and difficult conditions on the court. I’m proud of the fight that I put in. It just wasn’t enough for the win.”



This time, Djokovic did beat Hurkacz 6-3, 7-5.

