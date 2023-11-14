ATP Finals day 3: Rune over Tsitsipas, Djokovic over Sinner

by

Holger Rune over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Holger Rune played over three hours, and in the third set, he was capable of upsetting Novak Djokovic, but he could not, as the No. 1 Serbian was more intense. The young player Rune looked terrific at times, doing down the lines, toe-to-toe with there backhands, yet he could not shake it off.

Perhaps on Tuesday, he will have to recover, and then when the match begins, be can push Tsitsipas. Of course, at the ATP Finals in front of the crowds, almost everyone wants to show themselves.



The Greek has had some fascinating matches, this year, very good, with a lot of top spin, but also, he can trip himself. He lost somewhat easily when he went down versus Sinner, as he did not serve and the return deep enough. Because of that, he will do it again,and the Danish Rune will win it 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.



Novak Djokovic over Jannik Sinner

This is the first time that the No. 1 Djokovic and Sinner have played in the hardcourts. Yes, they have had some cool matches, especially at Wimbledon, twice, on the grass, and while the Serbian out-hit him, but the Italian was somewhat strong. Yes, Djokovic has a better backhand, and with his serve, and also, when he throws in a bunch of winners at the net. Really, to beat Djokovic, he will have to take a long of risks, inside the court. He has to push early, and try to attack him when he gets a real chance. He has had an excellent fall, as Sinner began to be more consistent. Plus, he has also become more quicker, when he runs, and he also can mix it up, a lot.

As Sinner said, “You know, staying humble and working hard and everything, for me, are the main reasons why I am here. And I know we’ll continue to do this. And obviously in my mind, I know that I can improve.”



Of course he can upset him, at one point, but Djokovic is still more thoughtful, point to point. Djokovic will win it 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.





