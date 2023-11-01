Coco Gauff against Iga Swiatek in Cancun

by

Coco Gauff has another change to beat the No. 2 Iga Swiatek, but she will have to out-hit her, backhand to backhand. Swiatek really likes to go cross-court, and then she has a chance, to crack it down the line, usually, she will do it. Gauff really runs fast, and she can also hammer her backhand. Last year, her forehand could be up and down, but now, she is much more consistent, and deeper in the corners. The Polish person Swiatek had a terrific first serve, and she can also attack with her return, but there were times that she missed some critical shots.



They have played each other nine times, when Swiatek won it won eight times. The American Gauff has to play tremendous to beat her again.

“She’s definitely one of the best players ever and in our generation, too,” Gauff said. “I mean, it’s something that I have to do better against her. The more I can play against her, the more I can get better. Hopefully, for this time I would love to get a W on the head-to-head. We could potentially play for our second time if we both keep doing well. At this rate, we probably will have the most matches ever at the end of our careers.”



Oh really? They must already be thinking about it. In the WTA Finals Cancun, it will be super tight. Gauff does have at the net, and while Swiatek has a more consistent forehand. However, at least today, the American will snag it 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.



Neither Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova played well in the first round when they lost, but this time one of them will show up and play much more harmonious. When she is locked in, Jabeur, can move it around, all atop on the place. She can chuck in some fine drop shots, and also, she can slice it. But at times, her shots are two short.



Vondrousova looked pretty good in the first set, but in the second set , Swiatek scrub her out. She can hit hard off both sides, and she is quick, but however, she can fall down, mentally. The Czech can look absurd when she is on, but when she is not, she sails. Really, though, Vondrousova, can re-ship it, and in the match, she will win it 7-5, 6-3.



MEN

That was surprising when Roman Safiullin beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-4 in Paris. He hit some prime backhands. Now the chance that Alcaraz will finish the No. 1 would be a stunner….

Taylor Fritz withdrew due to his injury. He may not make into the ATP Final now, but he will have to wait in see…



Hubert Hurkacz might be the guy, depending his results. He has had a fine fall…



Tommy Paul still has a shot, but he has to win Paris. His match was a marathon, so to do it, day after day, that would be incredible.

