Coco Gauff : “Mental health is invisible, but … real issue.”

Coco Gauff has had a terrific season, when she started to play much better with her forehand, also, with her serve. She won the 2023 U.S. Open, and she rarely backed off. However, in Cancun , Mexico she knows that she has played against Ons Jabeur, who can throw in some tremendous shots. She can mix it up, a lot, and also, her one hander goes everywhere.

Gauff has won three of the five matches with Jabeur, but the last year the Tunisia beat her in Berlin, on the grass. That is totally different though, as here, near the beach, when it is hot, they are playing outside on the thick hardcourts.

Gauff did not win a match in the WTA Final in Fort Worth, in the Unted States, so this time, in Mexico, she needs to re-adjust, when they are rallying.

Jabeur has had a sporadic year, but at least she reached into the final of Roland Garros, grinding down Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakna, before she lost in the final against Marketa Vondrousova. She looked to nervous.

At Wimbledon, Gauff lost in the first round, and she looked disappointed. However, in July, she kicked herself, and now she is much more composed. As she said, “Mental health is invisible, but it’s a very real issue.”

Because of that, in the third set, Gauff will flatten it out, and nail some huge winner, down the line. She will snare it 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

The 22-year-old Iga Swiatek has beaten Marketa Vondrousova two times, and it occurred in August, in Cincinnati, in the quarters. The Polish person can bash the ball, and she can go crosscourt, very hard. Her first serve can be a smart decisions, and also, when she is returning, the hustler can go down and pick it back up. She has had some awesome wins this season, but there have been some sole days.

The Czech Vondrousova has said that if she wasn’t injured, which she way, then she would be beating everyone. She certainly was when in July, she won Wimbledon. That was the best two weeks, ever.

Yet after that, she went back, not reaching into the semis, and she was over hitting the ball. Of course, she swipes her forehand, and attacks in the second serves. But to do it again, maybe next year, as right now, she is spinning in her head. Swiatek is more mature on court and she will win it 6-3, 6-3.

On Sunday, Aryna Sabalenka blew out Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-1, while Jessica Pegula had an impressive win when she locked down Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-2. The American has had a very good year, but she knows she has to a gigantic event. If she does that, then it is possible that one days, she can win her first Grand Slams….

The men

That was another fantastic win by Jannik Sinner, who Daniil Medvedev 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-3. He is set to play the ATP Finals, as does the Russian, but Sinner won two out of the three events, including Vienna. His mindset on the court is much more thoughtful…

The Canadian, Felix Auger-Aliassime had a really tough in the summer, losing all the time, but in the Swiss Indoors Basel, he won the title, stopping the red-hot Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-6(3), 7-6(5). He cannot reach at the ATP Finals, but now he is much more hopeful…

Will any American get into the top eight after Paris is done? Really, only Taylor Fritz has a chance, but currently on the race, he is ranked No. 10, so if he has a good chance, he must win a few matches, or more. Likewise he has to figure it out.

