WTA top eight battle in Huafa Technology WTA Elite Trophy

by

Daria Kasatkina

With the WTA right now, I guess that to play at the event, instead of the top eight, it is called “Huafa Technology WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, China.”

It is a risk, but they are trying, so that is a positive. However, it is questionable. Of course, every week, there will be a lot of people at the tournaments, and there have been some great matches, but at the end of the year, is it really a blast when the players are very good, but they are not fantastic all the time? That is why they are not in the top eight people, but for sure, the young, could be rising, or they are very good. Or perhaps some of the players might have been injured.

Anyway, in Zhuhai , China, four of them have made it into the semis with Daria Kasatkina, Zhu Lin, Beatriz Haddad Maia and the hard-hitting Zheng Qinwen, who beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. At the beginning of the year, she was struggling on the court, as she said that “wanted too much.” But now she is on top of it. However, the 21-year-old is more consistent and sprinting.

ATP Finals

It really matter when you have no chance to get into the ATP Finals in Turin in a couple weeks? Well, yes, certainly when they have a legitimate chance. There are also players who cannot do that, but to finish during the fall, they can go home and be satisfied. Maybe be, or maybe not.

In Basel, Holger Rune, is still there, as long as he can win, while Casper Ruud lost, but he will try to turn it around in Paris, next week. The No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz is still playing excellent ball, recently winning Shanghai, but to qualify, he has to go consistently deeper here, and in Paris.

The American, Taylor Fritz, lost early again, when he lost against Alexander Shevchenko (3) 6-7(7) 7-6(6) 7-6(5). What a brutal, long match. He really has to jump up in the air and re-changed it. He can play in Turin, but he is going to win a few matches in France. He just has to.

In Vienna Daniil Medvedev beat Grigor Dimitrov 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, which was pretty good, but when will he rise again? He looks more than decent now, so maybe the No. 3 can rise up again.?

“Tennis is a strong sport and we have strong opponents. So hopefully I can get one more win at least or maybe more,” he said. “I have had an amazing season… But it’s not finished yet, so I want to try to finish it even stronger.” Then win the ATP Finals.

Jannik Sinner is playing really well, when he edged Ben Shelton in a tight match, and then the Italian also beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-2, 6-4. He is just so strong.

Another one, Andrey Rublev, can smash his forehand and his backhand. He can miss a few, but when he is very focused, he can drive it, 100 mph. He will face against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semis, and he has had a tough last two and a half months, yet when he is more patient, then he can be stop steady, and some good variant, too.

The other Americans are fading, when the No. 12 Tommy Paul lost and now he really has to win Paris next week. That will be a huge battle.

How about Frances Tiafoe, who won a match, which is good because he had been slumping. Is it time to wake up, again?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

