US Open pick: women’s final

by

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

Coco Gauff over Aryna Sabalenka

The last time that the American women won at the U.S. Open was Sofia Kenin, who won it. She was spectacular. However, she started to slip, and she almost disappeared, but on Saturday, and other American, Coco Gauff, will have a chance to win a Grand Slam for the first time. Without a doubt, she has a very good chance to grab it. However, she has to beat the soon to be the No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, who is a huge hitter, side to side. She almost lost in the semis against Madison Keys, but she continues to smash her forehand and her backhand, and she won it, 0-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (10-5) . Yes, she was satisfied, but she is going to have to play better, almost each point, because the 19-year-old Gauff has improved her forehand and with her return. Yes, the Floridian is rising, each month, but she has only won five titles, which is good, but if you look at the great Serena Williams, she was only 18-years-old, she won the 1999 US Open. Then, she won 73 titles. Darn, good, huh?

In the semis on Thursday, Gauff edged Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5. Yes, she missed some odd errors, but she managed to be more congruent, in the end. Now, can she do it against the Belarusian Sabalenka? She shore can, as they have played each other five times, and Gauff has won it three times. However at the Indian Wells in March in the quarters, Sabalenka beat here 6-4, 6-0. As she said: “I honestly don’t like to think about that match. From that match to the current one she improved a lot and she will be a different player. I think I should concentrate and prepare for another fight.”

Yes, it was a bad day for Gauff, but both of them are thinking about it, on the hardcourts, and how she should decide exactly what to do? Does she attach early? Should you be patient, until she can see that touch the lines, very hard? Can you chip it, or slice it? Last year in Toronto, Gauff beat Sabalenka 7-6 (4) in the third set. Obviously, it was wildly close, but Sabalenka finally won a Grand Slam when she won the 2023 Australian Open. Both of them are so much more mature, on court.

It is true on Saturday, there will be some amazing rallies, but in the third set, Gauff will dig deep and win the 2023 U.S. Open 3-6, 6-2, 7-5. Another new Grand Slam champion.

