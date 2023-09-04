US Open picks: Monday, Sept. 4

by

Jannik Sinner over Alexander Zverev

The powerful Italian has raised in the game, with some intelligent shots. He is being more patient, in the rallies, and he waits until he has a chance to put it away. Yes, Sinner can miss it, when he isn’t playing well, but at least over the past eight days, he has been solid.

Zverev is now hitting slightly harder, with his forehand, and also, to attach towards the net. He is returning more officially, and he is improving close at the net. However, Sinner can chase it down, and he can also throw in a bunch of aces. He will, but it will take at least three hours, and Sinner will out him in four hard sets, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Alex de Minaur over Daniil Medvedev

Each year, if you can commit yourself, then eventually, you will improve a good amount. De Minaur has said that this year, he could see that he finally understands to hit the back ruthless, and raid more often

“I know what I want to accomplish, what I want to do and and it’s always great when you can execute as well. I think what I’m bringing is the kind of energy and intensity from the first point till the last and and it’s been showing because it’s been really helpful to keep my level throughout the whole match.”

Well said, but Medvedev will find energy most of the match. Two days ago, in the match, he was so-so, and he yelled at his coaches, but he still managed to beat Sebastian Baez 7-6 in the third set. He was satisfied, but still on the court, he looked pretty upset. Because of that, the Australian will where him down. Yes the Russian is a better player over all, yet De Minaur will rise up and defeat him in five brutal sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula over Madison Keys

The last time they played each other was in San Diego last year , and Pegula beat her 6-4, 7-5. Surely, it was a tight contest. Pegula does really like to rally, and move it all over the place. However, Keys is a bigger first serve, and either way, when she gets set, she can hit as hard as she can, deep, or in the corners. However, when she if healthy, and that isn’t often, she can drive the ball.

Yes Keys has done deep at the Grand Slams, reaching the final at the 2017 U.S. Open. But that was different, and while she can hit so harsh, she can go away.

Pegula is unpredictable at the majors, but the 29-year-old is more mature. She will drum Keys 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Marketa Vondrousova over Peyton Stearns

The young American, Stearns, won the NCAA team titles two times at the University of Texas. She went pro, two years ago, and when she started at the WTA, she looked OK, but she lost against the top 15 players. Finally, she is not only aggressive, but she is also more thoughtful, on the court.

However, at Wimbledon, Vondrousova beat her in the first round, and eventually, she won the tournament. Yes, that is on the grass, but she is more solid, and she swings very hard. When she is on, the Czech has almost all of the shots, but there are times when she lets go. Either way, Vondrousova will beat the American 6-2, 7-5.

