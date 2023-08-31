US Open picks, Thursday, August 31

by

Andy Murray over Grigor Dimitrov

A long time ago, Murray won the U.S. Open, before he grabbed Wimbledon, twice, which was a huge deal, in London. Yet before that, on the hardcourts, he was young, and super steady, and he also was intense, all the time. Yet eventually, his body broken down, and he almost retired. But while he is aging, he still looks pretty good. He is not perfect, but he can read how to do it the right way.

However, after three hours, he gets a little bit tired. The same goes is that the Bulgarian, Dimitrov, who has been playing for a king-sized time, but one point, he beat a number of the great players, and he could really mix i up. His one-handed backhand can be a blast, and his forehand can also smash it deep. But while he did reach into the Grand Slams semis, he has not been able to jump into the final. He probably won’t do it, but he does have a chance to go deep into the second week. Murray knows that he doesn’t have a real chance to win the U.S. Open, but he can certainly have a great show. As he said: “I’m at my highest ranking since I had the metal hip put in so I’m happy with that,” said Murray. “It’s not been an easy journey and obviously I’d like to be ranked higher. This is the best I’ve played consistently since probably 2017.” On Thursday, Murray will take it in five, long sets, around 6-3, one break.

Andrey Rublev over Gael Monfils

The Frenchman has had a fine summer, winning a bunch of matches. He is older, and Monfils can get hurt a lot, but he has improved his second serve and his backhand, which were mediocre, year after year. He has changed, slightly, and also, he is more forceful.

However, the Russian is more powerful, with his hard forehand and his first serve. He is quicker, and he does like to move the ball around. Rublev has won a number of matches this year, and while he has know to freak out, he can re-think it. His coaches will tell him to be calm, as the crowds will be cheering for the popular Monfils, but in the fourth set, Rublev will take it 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5).

Madison Keys over Yanina Wickmayer

The American usually starts early, looking very good, swinging hard, and she will nail a number of winners. But gradually, at least the last couple years, she gets hurt, and then she looks slow on court. Keys will also miss a lot of errors, and then she will disappear. Hopefully she won’t at the U.S. Open, but there is along way to go.

Believe it or not, Wickmayer was in the top 12, back in 2009, when she reached into the U.S. Open semis. She could outlast in the matches, with some fine strokes. However, she went down, and while she continues to win some good matches, at the small tournaments, she still has yet to knock down the best players. Therefore, Keys will win it in two, decent sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Sofia Kenin over Daria Kasatkina

Two days ago, Kenin looked sharp, winning a match with more than a few difficult shots, into the corners. She still is trying to get better, day after day, and the 2020 champion be confused, but she can focus. The Russian Kasatkina has had a very decent year, beating a number of people, but not against the top 10 players. She can be proper, and she does like to mix it up, but at times, her forehand can be too shorts. This is a toss-up, but Kenin will climb up, and win it 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

