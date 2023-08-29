US Open picks: Tuesday, August 29

by

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

Jessica Pegula over Camila Giorgi

The American has yet to reach the semis at the U.S Open, ever, but she does have a chance to go deep. But that is to be really important, and try to go for it, rather than to just play steady. She is much more mature, on court, but so is the Italian, Giorgi, who has decided to push herself, in the matches. They are both veterans, and they have played week after week for years, and they seem to know what to do. Yes, Giorgi really mixes it up, but she can also be very predicable. It will go into the third set, and it will continue to battle. At the end, Pegula will take it 6-4 in the third set.



Sofia Kenin over Ana Bogdan

At the 2020 Australian Open, Kenin played amazing, and she won it, but then she started to slide, pretty fast. She put together so many errors, and she was confused. Currently, though, she looks a little bit better, stunning Coco Gauff in the first round at Wimbledon. She was better, at least on one day.



Bogdan is 30-years-old, playing very decent, but not fantastic. However, last month she won Iasi, Romania, an excellent week. She can be basher forehand, and she can also return to different areas, but her forehand is mediocre. She can be fun, though, to watch, when she is on, yet the American will jump early, with some very hard shots. Kenin will win it 6-4, 6-3.



John Isner over Facundo Diaz Acosta

This will be the last time that Isner will play at another tournament, as he will retire after it is over. He has had some wonderful matches, from the ATP 250, the 500, the 1000, and some of the Grand Slams. The very tall man has done just about everything, but not all of it, as while his first serve is a record, but his backhand and his return were mediocre. Yes, he has never been to a Grand Slam final, and he likely won’t do deep at the U.S. Open. . However, he can win a couple matches, like against Facundo

Diaz Acosta, a young Argentine who is certainly rising, but he still has to be more sharp, and improve her serves. If this was another place, Isner would lose, as he has gotten slower, when he is running, but he will want to cheer with the fans. Somehow, he will win it in four, tough sets, 76, 67, 67, 76. It has always been with Isner, the famous 7-6.



Karen Khachanov over Michael Mmoh

The Russian has been a solid season, beating many against the other players outside of the top 30, but at least he took down two top 10 players with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev. Khachanov is a big guy, and he can smash the ball, side to side, but he can over hit it. However, on court, he is pretty smart.



The American Mmoh has improved over the past year, and he became more thoughtful. His forehand is more consistent, and at the net, he can bend down and put it away. Yes, he can win a set, but Khachanov will jump him early, and he will win it 6-3,6-7, 6-3, 7-5.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

