US Open 2023: Which women will reach into the quarterfinals?

The current No.1 Iga Swiatek won the tournament last year, and she has had a very good year, but not perfect. When she starters rolling, then she can smash the ball, side to side. However, when she is not playing well, she can get very frustrated. However, she will reach into the quarters, unless Jelena Ostapenko rises up immediately, then the contest will be very tight in the fourth round. Assuming Swiatek will win, then she will face against the No.6 Coco Gauff, who just beat her two weeks ago. The American has really improved with her forehand, and her return, too. She should get there into t he quarters, but while the terrific person Petra Kvitova has never liked the heat in New York, she can play tremendous, so she could hit some huge winners. But not this time as Gauff will out hit her, forehand to forehand.



2nd quarter

In July, Elena Rybakina won Wimbledon and she looked terrific, bending down, and putting it away with some massive shots. She is very quick, and fast, but a couple weeks ago, she hurt herself. If she is healthy next week, she will be right there, grabbing the title. But she has to prove it, as Karolina Muchova came up playing very consistently, and she is also fast, side to side. They should face each other in the quarters, but there are two others can beat Rybakina, including Vika Azarenka [who still retires a lot], and Belinda Bencic, who loves to rally. At the end, though, she can miss some key shots. The Czech Muchova will upset Rybakina in three wild sets.



3rd quarter

Jessica Pegula has yet to reach the semis at the U.S Open, ever. Now the No. 3 seed is much more mature, on court, so this time, she will be jumping up and down in the second week. She hopes, as in the third round, she likely will have to play against Elina Svitolina, who has had a very good summer. Is that a toss-up? Yes, but Pegula will trip her down, in a very long contest. Other than that, the No.7 Caroline Garcia is not playing well at all, which is too bad, because early this year, she has been so thoughtful, but not now. The current reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is playing more than decent, currently, as does the young, good player, Anastasia Potapova. Vondrousova did beat Pegula in three, savage sets on the grass, but this time, on the hardcourts, the American will beat her in two, delicious sets.



4th quarter

Aryna Sabalenka did win the Aussie Open, this year, and she can pulp her forehand and her backhand, and also, she can slap it, when she returns. But she can throw some odd strokes, and then she can lose. Yes, she certainly can win it, but she will have to play great in the second week. She could face the No.5 Ons Jabeur, who reached here in 2022, when in the final, she tripped up. Perhaps she will try to do it again, but it really looks like that Barbora Krejcikova will chop down Jabeur in the fourth round.

Sabalenka can be strange, on court, but she is maturing a lot, so yes, she will reach into the quarters, but there are two people who will challenge her, such as Donna Vecic and and Daria Kasatkina . Good luck for both of them. Sabalenka will win it in two sets.

