The Washington final: Who will win. Maybe Maria Sakkari?

by

Ron Cioffi/TR

Neither Coco Gauff or Maria Sakkari have won a bunch of titles, but they have had some excellent matches. In fact, Gauff has won three titles, while Sakkari has one no titles. It is for her to finally explode in Washington.

Both of them played fantastic over the past six days, hitting some muscular shots. They are both very fast when they are running, and they can also grind it, point after point. However, when it is very deep, in the weekend, they can fold. They are definitely positive, when they are playing great, but when they don’t, they can become very frustrated, inside there heads.

Sakkari has had an up-and-down year, winning a number of matches, in the first three months, and then she started to slip, week after week, even on the grass. But somehow, she recovered, so now she is more secure.

Gauff is also trying to add a few shots, especially with her forehand. It will certainly take her a while, but this week it appears that she is stepping and swinging with her legs, with her forehand, and also, with her arms. She is very young, still, so it will take her even more time to add with her game.

However, Sakkari holds a 4-1 lead versus Gauff, 4-1. She beat her in 2022, in Doha, on the hardcourts, and also, on the clay, in Rome. When Sakkari is playing so intense, and she doesn’t become so angry, all the time, then she is locked in, just like she beat Jessica Pegula in three sets in the semis. She is right there.

However, Gauff is also looking to win another title, the fourth time. Is it a pick-em? No, because Sakkari has been better than she is, although in the finals, Gauff has been more thoughtful. This time, Gauff will win it in three sets, when she nails her delicious backhand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

