The picks at Wimbledon: Thursday, July 13

Elina Svitolina over Marketa Vondrousova

There are certain people forget that Svitolina had some strange losses when she started to play the WTA. She was very good, and she won a lot of matches, but at the Grand Slams, eventually, she would freak out, and she would disappear. Her forehand and her backhand was usually deep and hard. She was fast, but her serve and also at the net, was marginal. She did not win the Slam or even reach the final. She was so good, but that was pretty odd.



But now, when Svitolina came back after she had a child in April. Now she had a new perspective. Win or lose, she will rethink, and mix it up even more.



As Svitolina said, “It’s different right now… I think it’s less years that I have in front than behind me. I have to go for it. I don’t have time to lose anymore. I don’t know how many years I will be playing more.”



At Wimbledon, the Ukrainian reached the semis in 2019, when she looked good, but a very fit Simona Halep took her down. Then two months later, she reached the semis again at the US Open, and she was cracking the ball, but the great Serena Williams out-hit her. Now she has another chance to right the ship.



“I try to tell myself that I have to be decisive. Today, as I walked to Center Court, I saw so much history along the way. You understand that you are training for this,” Svitolina said. “I said that you need to go out and act decisively, you need to give all your strength. It really helped me and also calmed me down a bit.”



Over the past 10 days, Vondrousova has lookd very calm, too. However, she had to really push herself, and drive the ball, crosscourt and down the lines. She is brisk, and she can also attach with her harsh return. Certainly she has not had a great year, but week to week, she can explore when she has a chance.

As the lefty said: “I never thought I could play so good here because I didn’t do well on grass before. For me, it’s just amazing feeling. I don’t know, I’m trying so hard in every match.”



Four years ago, she reached the final at Roland Garros, and she was so darn good, but the now retired Ash Barty took her down.



“I never thought I could play so good here because I didn’t do well on grass before,” Vondrousova said. “For me, it’s just amazing feeling. I don’t know, I’m trying so hard in every match. Every match is incredibly difficult here.”



Yes it is, especially because Vondrousova beat her twice, but Svitoina grabbed it three times. However, this is the first time that they have played each other on the grass. Vondrousova will not be nervous for a few minutes, but whatever the reason this time, Svitoina will out her in three dramatic sets.



Ons Jabeur over Aryna Sabalenka

Two years ago at Wimbledon, Sabalenka beat Jabeur 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. They have played each other four times, and they have split it, with the Belarussian recently beat ingher in the WTA Finals, 7-5 in the third.



Yes, Sabalenka has blown up over the past year, but when the Tunisian is mentally sound, she can really change it up with her rare strokes. She has yet to win a Slam, but last year here Jabeur almost won it in the final as Elena Rybakina was more consistent, at the end. However, she has a chance at the tough match in the semis.

“I don’t regret last year,” she said. “I believe last year I wasn’t ready to play this kind of match. It happened for a reason. I have learned a lot from the final. Definitely very proud of myself for the improvement that I did mentally, physically, and with the tennis racket.”



If you look at Sabalenka, when she serves, right after it stays in, she will look where it is, and if it is deep enough, then she can start where she wants to go. She is competent, and she hits it extremely merciless. She is not very good at the net, and she can rarely spins it with her backhand, but with her forehand, she can wreck it, and try for a winner. She won the 2023 Australian Open, and that was the best two weeks ever. But that has left now, so this time, she is going to have to throw her thought, on court.



Even if she does, Jabeur will hit her fantastic backhand, and she will win it in three competitive sets.

