The picks at Wimbledon: Tuesday, July 11

Rick Limpert

Iga Swiatek over Elina Svitolina

Surprising, they have only played each other once, two years ago in Rome, and Swiatek beat the Ukrainian 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals. Swiatek has changed a lot when she improved a tremendous amount, with her massive strokes. She is very quick and she can bash the ball with her forehand and her backhand. The No. 1 has a fabulous first serve, and she can be creative. Finally, she is now convinced that she can motor on the grass.



Svitolina barely won when she upset Vika Azarenka. Before that, she lost five times, but she kept going hitting her hefty forehand and her backhand. But this will be even harder, as the Pole person is locked in. The four-time major champion hasn’t won Wimbledon yet, but she can do it this year.



“Every day my love is getting bigger,” Swiatek said. “Hopefully, I’m going to have as many days as possible to stay here and play on this court, because for sure, this is my best year on grass. I feel really kind of motivated, because I know that even when you’re not feeling 100 percent, (the) hard work is paying off. So I’m happy I did that work and I can stay here.”



The former No. 3 Svitolina will dig in, but Swiatek will it in three wild sets



Novak Djokovic over Andrey Rublev

The rising Russian has put together some excellent shotmaking. Rublev can strike it down the lines, and he can also pound it when he thinks that he can mash it crosscourt. However, at the Australian Open on the hard courts, Djokovic bullied him 6-1 6-2 6-4. That was really quick, as the Serb elevated his game early and outhit him, with his brutal serve and his forehand. He only made a few errors.



In order to shock Djokovic on the grass, Rublev is going to have to totally redefine his approach. He is also going to take big risks all the time. When he returns, he has to thump the ball. Djokovic has won Wimbledon many times before, and this year, he has looked very good, but he has lost a few, odd matches. Regardless, Djokovic will win it in four unreal sets.



Jessica Pegula over Marketa Vondrousova

The Czech has had a decent year, and she has been pretty consistent, but she has not reached into the finals this year. If you look at Vondrousova, she did manage to reach the final at the 2019 Roland Garros, but on the grass, she struggled. Apparently though, over the past nine days, she looked smarter. Her backhand is very stable.

Pegula has struggled at the Slams, but at least she is trying to push herself and not be so nervous. Fortunately, she has reached into the second week at Wimbledon for the first time. Clearly, her forehand and her backhand are harmonious. The reason why is she also plays a lot of the doubles, sprinting so close to the net. She can put it away, solidly.

At the Grand Slams, the No. 4 has yet to reach the semis, but this time she has a real opportunity to do it. Pegula will punch Vondrousova to win it in three competitive sets.



Jannik Sinner over Roman Safiullin

They have only played with each other once and the Italian took it 7-6(6), 6-3 on hard courts. Yes, Sinner is a huge hitter, and he can nail it, but he can also throw in some strange errors. He also can be very competitive and he can swing away with some phenomenal shots. Sinner has won six titles, but he has not won an ATP 1000,or even one of the Slams. Yes, he is 21-years-old, but as he once said, “I have my own path and my own way to go.” Then go a little harder or faster.



Safiullin has had a terrific tournament, but the Russian had never won an ATP event. At least he is feeling very good now. Perhaps he decided to change it up. He will have to try hard, but Sinner has a better forehand and when he returns well, too. The Italian will win it in three quick sets.

