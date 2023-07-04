The picks at Wimbledon: Tuesday, July 4

by

Andy Murray over Ryan Peniston

The Scotland has won it two times, when Murray was on fire, on the court at Wimbledon. His backhand and his forehand was super consistent, and he also returned all the time, pretty deep. However, while he has won three Slams, Murray was unable to knock down at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. But at least at the U.S. Open, he was locked in, on the hard courts. Currently though, his body broke down, and he almost retired. But he didn’t, and he does want to play at least next year. After that, who knows?

Many of the fans will cheer him, but Peniston will be so excited on the court, as he is ranked No. 268, yet he is ready to go. Maybe he will hit some terrific shots, but the reason why is he has yet to crack the top 100. Frankly, he is not good enough, at least not yet. Murray knows that and he will win it in three simple sets.

Barbora Krejcikova over Heather Watson

Over the past 13 years, the Britain has put together some nice wins. Watson can really hustle, and she can also play hour after hour, but the reason why is she has yet to reach the top 35. Maybe because her heavy strokes isn’t hard enough.

Krejcikova looks pretty darn good, and while she can play up and down, when she is concerning, she can pulp the ball. She is awesome at the net, and she can also return, pretty deep. However, from the backcourt, she can hit it too short. In a sense, though, she is pretty confident, when she won 2021 Roland Garros.

Yes, that is on clay, but on the grass, Krejcikova will be slightly confident, and she will win it in two secure sets.

Donna Vekic over Shuai Zhang

The Chinese Zhang has lost eight matches in a row, which is surprising, given that last year, she beat some very good players, but she is slipping, big time.

Vekic plays a lot, week after week, and this year, she moved forward. She can miss some odd-shots, but she can also roar with her backhand. She looked very good in Berlin, so perhaps at the Slams, she will continue to rise. At least in the first round, she will win it in two easy sets.

Sebastian Korda over Tomas Machac

It seems like Korda is playing much better than he did it three months ago, as he was hurt, so he had to stop. However, at Queen’s, he finally looked very good, reaching the semis. He can be strong, and nail his forehand and his backhand. He is not perfect, yet, but he is getting better, year after year. The older Czech Vesely has had some terrific matches, but he is aging, and while the 6-foot-6 player has hit a number of aces, but in the backcourt, he can fall down. Korda will win it in four hard sets.

