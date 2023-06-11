The picks at Roland Garros: Sunday June 11

by

Novak Djokovic over Casper Ruud

It has been a long time that Novak Djokovic is right there, possibly if he wins, he will be the greatest player, ever. He is tied with Rafael Nadal with 22 Grand Slams, as he has beaten all four, at the Australian Open, Roland Garros (twice), Wimbledon and the US Open. He can do it again, but the pressure on Sunday will be pretty nervous. He knows that when he plays well, then he can attack, more quickly, as he is just so solid. His backhand is nearly perfect, crosscourt, down the line, with some spin, too. He can flat it out, or he can hit it deep in the middle. His serves can be remarkable, and he is darn good at the net. Yes, his forehand is not perfect, but when he is locked in, he will be much more comfortable.



In the final, though, he has to make some different strokes, as Ruud has played some excellent ball over the past 14 days. He has been very steady, and his backhand was super fitting. His forehand is strong, and his return has improved a lot. Also, he is young, but when you play a lot, on the court, you become more familiar. He really wants to win Roland Garros, so to do so, he has to drive, deep, and really go for it. Last year in the 2022 Roland Garros, he was crushed by Nadal. Maybe he was physically tired, but when it happens, you have to forget about it, and just play, damned hard. He has to be formal, rotate it, and try to pound Djokovic’s forehand. Plus, Djokovic has a number of aces, so when he returns, and he can get it, he will have to put it deep, to start the rallies.



As the Norwegian Ruud said, “It’s going to be tough, for sure. He’s playing for his 23rd. I’m playing for my first. So I’m going to just try to play without pressure and just try to enjoy the moment. I think that was my mentality last year, as well, and it didn’t go my way. Obviously I would like to try to do better than last year. Let’s see if I have learned something from the two previous ones that I played last year. It just feels great to be back. I didn’t think or necessarily believe in the beginning of the tournament that I was going to be in the final. I gave it my best, of course, in every match. Took one match at a time. It is going to be toughest challenge on Sunday, to play Novak. We’re going to do our best to be ready and play our best level. “



Djokovic must be thinking about what eh will do in the court. He has won so many incredible matches, but he has also lost when he is not happy when he is hitting the ball. He can yell, inside, and shake his head. He knows that, but he also he will grasp, eventually, he can turn it around.



“I’m very self-critical, so I know that I can always do better. But I also try to remind myself, as also the people in my team try to remind me daily, that there are a lot of positives, that I have to try to stay optimistic and look ahead and be in the moment, try to make the most out of it, Djokovic said. “It’s normal that during the tournament, regardless of the history that I have or experience or whatever, that I have my doubts. We all have our doubts. It’s important to understand what are your strengths, and focus on those, and deal with what you have at the moment. I’m happy with where I am at the moment with my game. Can it be better? Certainly. Certainly.



They played each other four times, and the Serbian won them in eight sets, on the indoor hardcourts, and two on the clays. Clearly, Djokovic has a better backhand, serve, return and net game too. Yes, Ruud will try to unearth him, but Djokovic will change things, and he will win it in four sets. That will be 94 titles, which will be ridiculous.

