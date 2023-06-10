The picks at Roland Garros, Saturday, June 10

by

Iga Swiatek over Karolina Muchova

The Pole Swiatek is now one of the youngest woman to reach in the final at the French Open. It is three times, which is not easy.



From 1990-1992, Monica Seles reached three final at Roland Garros, and she won it. She was so young, but her forehand and her backhand were lethal. She consistently attacked, anywhere she wanted to. Her serve was never that great, or at the net, but her returns were fantastic. So was Justine Henin, who won it 2003-2005, three in a row, in the final, and she did not lose a set.



Swiatek has won it two times at Roland Garros, and maybe another one, but not three in a row. Regardless, over the past 12 days, she has played so consistently, and with some terrific variety.



However, she has to face again Muchova, who all of a sudden, in the matches, she does not check out. Her return is forceful, and she can string side to side. Her serves is not great, as she has yet to win a major yet, but the Czech seems to believe that she will be locked in, frequently.



As Swiatek said, “I really like her game, honestly. I really respect [Muchova], and she’s I feel like a player who can do anything. She has great touch. She can also speed up the game. She plays with freedom in her movements. And she has a great technique. So I watched her matches and I feel like I know her game pretty well. But obviously on matches, it’s a little bit different and I’ll be ready no matter what.”



Muchova will have to make some big decisions, on the court. In the semis, she played over three hours, and she cramped a little bit, when she edged versus Aryna Sabalenka. But this time, she is going to have to hit some tremendous shots, and a lot of diversity. But on Saturday, the Czechs really think that she can win it. “I will for sure need to fight. I’ll need to play my best,” she said. “Yeah, just to bring the best out of me and play a perfect match to be able to win a Grand Slam.”



She might, sometime in the future, but once again, Swiatek will be more than patient, and she will hit some stunning forehands. She will beat Muchova in three hard-fought sets.

Matt’s yesterday picks

Carlos Alcaraz over Novak Djokovic

Alexander Zverev over Casper Ruud

Matt’s picks from Roland Garros

35 out of 52, 67.3% correct

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

