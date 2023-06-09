The picks at Roland Garros: Friday, June 9

by

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

Carlos Alcaraz over Novak Djokovic

It will be a huge challenge with Carlos Alcaraz, who did win at the 2022 U.S. Open, but while he has won a few great tournaments on the clay, he has yet to grab Roland Garros. However, over the past 11 days, he has played amazing good. His forehand is vast, and his backhand is also phenomenal. Yes, he can over-hit, but each day, he thinks about what he is really doing, and then he can chuck some different strokes.



The Serbian Djokovic has won so many titles on hard courts, on grass, and on clay. Yes, he has won it twice at the French Open, but he badly wants to win it one more time, so if he does that, he will have 23 Grand Slams — a record.



However, he has a long way to go. In May, Alcaraz edged Djokovic 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5). That was so close, but the Spaniard would not fold. This time, though, it will be three out of five, not two out of three, so the question is, will he be super fierce, or more patient? In the quarterfinals, he took down Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets. That was pretty simple.



The highly steady Djokovic totally loves going crosscourt, with his notorious backhand. His forehand is also sizable, and when he returns, you can see his bright eyes. He can really run, side to side, or sprint to the net. However, he has had a fantastic year — yet.



“It’s definitely the biggest challenge for me so far in the tournament. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” Djokovic said. “He’s definitely a guy to beat here. I’m looking forward to that.”



There will be another extremely long rallies, and they will go into the fifth set. This time, as Stefanos Tsitsipas said after he lost, who will win between Alcaraz and Djokovic?



“I root for the young kids.” He must have, as Alcaraz will win it 7-5 in the fifth set.



Alexander Zverev over Casper Ruud

He looked very good when he took down against Holger Rune in the quarters. Last year he reached the final, and he looked terrific, but Rafa Nadal won it again, with his huge lefty forehand. Yet Rune is usually consistent, and he can also raid when there is a real opportunity. He still is pretty young, but much more than he used to be.



Zverev is really back, or is her a little bit early? He knows that each month, he will get better as last year, he took a bumper injury. But right now, the German believe that he can play against Rune, and who he really is.



“Ruud has been there before. He was in the final here last year, so he knows exactly what it means and what it takes….I couldn’t play for the first seven months of my injury,” Zverev. “Then for the next three, four months I was still in pain, so I wasn’t pain-free. I wasn’t able to move the way I wanted to. But sometimes it’s also just reminding yourself of who you were and what kind of matches you have won in the past. I’m at a stage now where I’m not thinking about the injury so much anymore. I’m just happy to be back where I was last year, and I have another chance. Hopefully I can take it.”



Zverev seems to think that while he is not 100 percent, yet, but he has won some big titles. Ruud had a great year in 2022, but now he has struggled at times. There for, Zverev will reach into the final at another Grand Slam, with some popping winners in four sets.

Matt’s yesterday picks

Correct: Iga Swiatek over Beatriz Haddad Maia

Aryna Sabalenka over Karolina Muchova

Matt’s picks from Roland Garros

35 out of 50, 70% correct

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

