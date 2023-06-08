The picks from Roland Garros: Thursday, June 8

by

Mal Taam/MALT photo

Aryna Sabalenka over Karolina Muchova

Everyday now, the Belaruse is totally in control. She is running very fast, she is returning much more consistently, and she can also smash her forehand. Last year, mentally, Sabalenka had some very difficult months. However, on the court, now, she is lethal, much more.

Sabalenka can slip up, but so does Muchova. The Czech has a lot of variety, with her strong forehand and her consistent backhand. When she is feeling good, she can take over, but when she is not, she can fold.

Muchova knows that if she can win the match, she is going to play at least 90 percent to beat her.

“She’s very, very great player. Very aggressive,” Muchova said. “Tough match ahead. I’ll try to do my best to find a way how to make it complicated for her.”



Coming into the tournament, she was feeling good. Sure, she can lose, but when she is on, she can be so fitting.

“This year I had a great tournament in Rome. Before I had a great preparation. Here I started well and with matches I gained some confidence. Of course now I’m feeling better on clay.”

Sabalenka has always felt much more honesty, in the court. They have played each only one time, a few years ago, and she won it, but it was very close. She will do it again, but this time they will go into the third set, and Sabalenka will grab it with somesizable forehands.



Iga Swiatek over Beatriz Haddad Maia

Pole has won 26 of 28 matches at the French Open, crushing so many people. She is so swift, and she can raid, ASAP when she can. Her forehand can go up and down, but when she is playing terrific, she can throw together a number of winners. Her backhand is also with some huge variety, and also, again, she can hit it so harsh.

In Toronto, she lost against Beatriz Haddad Maia, on the hardcourts. Now on Thursday, when they face off, it will be on clay. That is different, for sure.

“She’s the fighter, and she showed even today that she’s fighting until the last ball. It pays off,” Swiatek said. “For sure you have to be ready even when you feel like you’re leading or whatever. You have to play every point 100%. We played in Toronto, and I would say actually this was one of the matches that had similar conditions in terms of the wind. It was also windy that day. Obviously surface is different. I will focus on myself and what I want to do on court.”

It might even be a little bit windy, so Haddad Maia will make an attempt to have some very long rallies. She certainly meld it up, and she can also crush some fine backhands. But at the end, Swiatek will be more patient, and wait until she has a break to kiss it in the lines. Swiatek will win in three unreal sets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

