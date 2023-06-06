The picks at Roland Garros, Tuesday, June 6

by

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova over Karolina Muchova

This was really surprising, that the Russian was mediocre this year, and all of a sudden, she started to be super aggressive. Her forehand is powerful, although she can miss it a lot, but her heavy backhand can be deep, close to the baseline. The reason why she has yet to win a Grand Slam because she isn’t very fast, when she is running, but at least she understands what she has to do. Two years ago at the French Open final, she looked great, but in the final, Barbora Krejčíková edged her in three very interesting sets, sending Muchova is a conundrum. She can look jacked up, and then she will disappear when it is close. In the doubles, she is fantastic, but in the singles, the Czech can suffer. At least at Roland Garros, she became super steady. However, Pavlyuchenkova will move around on the clay, and frustrate her. Pavlyuchenkova will win it in three wild sets



Aryna Sabalenka over Elina Svitolina

On Sunday, Sabalenka walked on the court and while she was upset, off the court, but when she was ready to play, then she was pretty intent. She did when she beat Sloane Stephens in a tough contest. Now though, she has to play even better, as Svitolina is on fire, hitting with some gigantic backhands. The former No. 3 Svitolina can be totally locked in, and her forehand is colossal. However, Sabalenka can also split her forehand and her backhand, and she can go for it, early. Her serve has improved recently, as last year, she threw in so many double faults. Sabalenka has really has matured this year, and she is also very thoughtful.



They both have gone deep at the Slams, so they probably won’t be to nervous. Without a doubt, it will be a very close contest, but this time, Sabalenka will beat her, with some amazing winners, in three hefty sets.



Novak Djokovic over Karen Khachanov

The Serbian Djokovic is gaining ground each day. He has rarely loved on clay, but over the years, he added some new shots. His backhand might be the best of all time, but his forehand is very good, but not insane. However, he can hit it some flat shots, and he can also spin it. He knows when he faces Khachanov, he can make sure to start in the rallies.



The Russian is a huge hitter, and he is really tall, but there are times when at the net, he can miss it. Khachanov had a very decent year, and overall, he has reached into the four Grand Slams in the semis and the quarters. Clearly, he is very good. However, Djokovic has beaten him all six times, so he will do it again, winning in four interesting sets.



Carlos Alcaraz over Stefanos Tsitsipas

The young Spaniard has beaten Tsitsipas all four times, when he recently took him down in Barcelona. At the 2021 U.S. Open, he edged him 7-6 (5) in the third round. Then, it was clear that he was going to go close into the sky. As Tsitsipas said, “The clash we’ve all been waiting for. I think everyone was expecting it, weren’t they? It’s here. It’s game on. Carlos is someone that keeps the intensity high at all times. He’s someone that’s not going to give you gaps where his attention isn’t there. He’s very hyper. He’s very energetic and you can see that on the court.”



That was a true analysis. Tsitsipas has come close deep at the Slams, but he has not been able to do it. His one-handed backhand is stable, and his forehand can be solid. He is pretty decent at the net, and he can also return in the second serve. At Roland Garros, Alcaraz was totally controlled. Sure, he can miss a few shots, when he goes too early, but he just keeps moving forward. It is possible that the Greek Tsitsipas will finally beat Alcaraz, but to do that, he is going to change a few tactics. He will, but in the fifth set, Alcaraz once again will hit some incredible shots. He will win it 7-5 in the fifth set.

