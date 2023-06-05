The picks from Roland Garros: Monday, June 5

by

Alexander Zverev over Grigor Dimitrov

He is really feeling right now. Zverev is more and more ego, with his tremendous forehand and with his variety stokes. On the bassline, he can slap it, crosscourt and down the line. He is not perfect yet, but his first serve is harder now, and he can also really pay attention.



Against Dimitrov, he is going to have to push him way back. The Bulgarian has so many different shots, with his slice, when it is flat, or topspin. Dimitrov thinks that when they are out there, he can eventually control him. However, the German just said: “I’m here to play some of the best players in the world, and today was definitely the case in that,” Zverev said.

He must be playing on the top the ball, and while Zverev can check out, for a few games, or more, but in the fifth set, he will put a few huge winners. He will win it over Dimitrov in five wonderful sets.



Holger Rune over Francisco Cerundolo

Is it possible that Rune can go all the way? He is playing terrific, with his forehand, his backhand, and he also improved with the return. If he continues to play so solid, he could be facing in the final.

“That’s a big question, man. Well, the time will show,” he said. “We’ll see. Obviously I believe I can. But I have to play my best tennis, be in my best state of mind to do it, and I have to take one match at a time.”

Cerundolo also is playing so smart, on the court. He runs very fast, and he has a lot of angles. He has put together some logical wins and he is certainly rising, but on Monday, Rune will be more fitting on the forehand, and he will win it in four large sets.



Iga Swiatek over Lesia Tsurenko

The No. 1 is crushing everyone, and to beat her on clay, someone else will have to play 100 percent. At the beginning 2022, Swiatek looked very decent, but not great. However, in February, she began to win all the time. Apparently, she changed her attitude and her strokes. But also, each month, they can lose once and a while, and that can be OK.



“A lot of like new situations and a lot of ups and downs. “Every year,I face different challenges, so I kind of just thought about these challenges and tough moments I had and also how I overcame them. All the moments where I felt really, satisfied with my tennis,” Swiatek said.

“But like overall, I just thought about my life.”



Everyone wants to look at the life, on the court and off. Tsurenko decided to push herself, during the points. She has been here for a hefty time, and she has won some tremendous wins, but Swiatek is stronger, with her forehand and her backhand. She will crush Tsurenko in two easy sets.



Ons Jabeur over Bernarda Pera

She was struggling a lot this year, but Jabeur right her ship. She has a immense variety, and she can touch a number of drop shots. She can be fragile, but she can also start the battles.



‘I’m getting back to my level. I feel like I’m moving great, and I’m feeling like it’s getting better during the matches. The game is there,” she said. “ Physically I’m feeling definitely much better.”

Eleven months ago, Pera won in Hungary and Hamburg, on clay, back to back. That was won of her two best weeks, ever, but after that, she did not win that much. She clearly really likes clay, but to beat the top- 10 competitors, the 28- year-old is good, but not great. Perhaps she can do it eventually, but Jabeur will win it in two quick sets.



