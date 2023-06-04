The picks at Roland Garros: Sunday, June 4

by

Sloane Stephens over Aryna Sabalenka

This could be wrong, because Sabalenka is playing darn good, but yesterday, the Belarusian was upset because her country’s involvement in Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine. She decided not to go into the press conference. As she said: “I know they still expect some questions that are more about the politics and not so much about my tennis,” Sabalenka said. “For many months now, I have answered these questions at tournaments and been very clear in my feelings and my thoughts. These questions do not bother me after my matches. I know that I have to provide answers to the media on things not related to my tennis or my matches, but on Wednesday, I did not feel safe in the press conference.”

That is likely true, and because of that, she must be pretty sad. When she gets on court , Sabalenka might be thinking about the situation, so then she won’t be able to be very calm, with her massive forehand and her backhand.

Stephens has heard it, so now she will totally be in control. She has had a difficult year, but once and a while, she can not just be patient, in the back, but she waits until she can smash it, down the line or crosscourt. Stephens is now saying that she loves playing at Roland Garros. This week, she has looked very good, with very few errors. This time, Stephens will dust down Sabalenka in the third set, putting together some tremendous shots.

Carlos Alcaraz over Lorenzo Musetti

This should be a terrific match, as Musetti won Hamburg in 2022, beating Alcaraz in three wonderful sets. However, at the USOpen, Alcaraz won it all. The Italian finally became much more real.



“The match in Hamburg gave me a lot of confidence… Of course, it’s a completely different position, different status but I think we will enjoy our match.” “I see (him as) a friend. He started a (new) way, a new generation,” Musetti said. We are trying to push him and to get closer.” The Spaniard added, “It’s a big challenge for me. I remember the match in Hamburg. It was really, really tough. He’s a really talented player. I know him very well. We played tournaments when we were kids… It’s going to be a really fun match.”



There will be some extremely rallies, with there backhands, flat or spin. They don’t chop it much, but with the forehand, they can push it very close on the backcourts. They are still working to improve there returns, especially with there second serve.



Alcaraz is on fire again, and while Musetti thinks he has to be more steady, he won’t be able to change a few important tactic in the fifth set. Alcaraz will win it with a few insane shots.



Stefanos Tsitsipas over Sebastian Ofner

The Greek is quietly playing as he knows that in the second week, many of the fans will go to watch him. He has not had a fantastic year in 2023, as there were times when he would lose his head. But currently, he is more serene, just like he did at the Australian Open. In the final, he was there but then he went down. After that, he lost some odd matches, but in Paris, he decides that he was going to think hard, every second.



“I’ve produced some really good tennis when I’m at a psychological state of ‘nothing matters and I don’t care anymore’. And I just want to play it, I don’t care what the outcome will be,” he said. “I have broken back. I’ve suddenly found my rhythm back into the game. I guess there is lack of expectation, lack of thought… when you’re out there because you’re constantly analysis every decision.”



Ofner just played three hours and 50 minutes, and while he ran for hours, and he looked a little bit tired, but his backhand was so sober. However, the 27-year-old has yet to reach the top 100, ever. He will eventually, but he won’t be able to out-hit him. Once again, Tsitsipas will reach into the second week once again. He will win it in straight sets.



Elina Svitolina over Daria Kasatkina

The No. 9 has had a pretty decent year, as the Russian has improved with her forehand, as well as her first serve. She can be somewhat consistent, and on occasion she can chuck in some fun drop shots.



However, Kasatkina has played six times again Svitolina, and she lost every time. She is more oomph, as her forehand and her backhand are stronger. There are times when the former No. 3 would disappear, with some crazy shots, but the older you get, you can be much more proper. Without a doubt, Kasatkina will try to change something new, but even if she does, Svitolina will find her way again, and she will win it in two long sets.

Matt’s yesterday picks

Correct: Alexander Zverev over Frances Tiafoe

Correct: Coco Gauff over Mirra Andreeva

Correct: Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova over Kayla Day

Taylor Fritz over Francisco Cerundolo

Matt’s picks from Roland Garros

19 out of 28, 67.8% correct

