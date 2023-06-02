The picks at Roland Garros: Friday, June 2

by

Carlos Alcaraz over Denis Shapovalov

In his second time at Roland Garros, Rafa Nadal was so young, but he won the tournament, anyway. His forehand was phenomenal. The other Spaniard, Alcaraz, was yet to win it here, but he did grab it in his first major, at the 2022 U.S. Open. He was just so driven. Now, the super fast player has a really good shot to win it here now, but before he can snag it, he has to be more placid.



The Canadian Shapovalov has not been very good, this year, but at times, when he is much more effect, then he can put it on the corners. If he wants to out-last him, then he will have to really change it up, and return, better, too. As Nadal said, Alcaraz is already excellent, but he still has to add a few, intelligent, shots. He will, when Alcaraz will beat Shapovalov in four brittle sets.



Lorenzo Musetti over Cameron Norrie

The Italian is rising, with his confidence. Now he doe like to spin, but he can clap his forehand and his backhand. His first serve is somewhat decent, and he can throw it at the net. However, Musetti can hit some unpaired shots. If he wants to win the match, he has to settle down, as Norrie can play for so many hours. He can attack, or he can just sit there until his opponent will miss it. Norrie rarely gets tired, and he does blending it up all around. In the court, he will, but in the fifth set, Musetti will hit some terrific backhands and win it.



Karolina Muchova over Irina-Camelia Begu

She can play amazing when she is hitting so harsh, with her forehand and her backhand. Her serve isn’t great, but she is decent at the net, and she can scramble, too. The 26-year-old Czech said that right now, she wants to go much further.



“It’s the biggest tournament and I like to play them as well as — I don’t want to say I’m not focused on other tournaments, but the motivation is bigger at all the four slams,” Muchova said. ”I think that might be it. But anyway, anywhere I am, I’m trying to play the best against top seeds and trying to get back my ranking. I think I’m getting there step-by-step.”



More than that, but Begu really knows how to play different tactics. She can rush ahead, and she can bang her backhand, but her forehand isn’t great, which is why she has yet to win a major. But she is trying, even though decently, she tossed her racket. Oh well, most of the players, do. She is 31-year-old, and very respectable, on court, but she has yet to reach in the top 20. Maybe she will, someday. Believe it or not, they played each other at Madrid a few weeks ago, and Begu beat Muchova in two, tough, sets. This time, Muchova will turn it around. She will win it in three savage sets.



Anastasia Potapova over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

The Russian is pretty young, and she has moved up the changed, somewhat faces. Yes, over the past two months, she put up some fine shots, but also, against some of the top 10 players, she lost in the third sets, four times. Clearly, she has more spawn to do. On the court, she looks aggressive, but also, she isn’t mixing it around, enough.

Pavlyuchenkova is another player who has been for a long time. She has been very respectable, but not fantastic. She almost retired, due to an injury, and she could play for five months. “Now she is back, hoping that she can run without pain. “It was a rollercoaster of emotions because I was sad. I was close to crying, but also sad because I wasn’t sure what (comes)after,” she said. Potapova beat her one time, and it was pretty close. Without a doubt, Pavlyuchenkova will make a mammoth effort, but Potapova will pop her in two surprising sets.

Matt’s yesterday picks

Correct: Bianca Andreescu over Emma Navarro

Correct: Nicolas Jarry over Tommy Paul

Correct: Frances Tiafoe over Aslan Karatsev

Lauren Davis over Lesia Tsurenko

Matt’s picks from Roland Garros

13 out of 20, 65% correct

