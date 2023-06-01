The picks at Roland Garros: Thursday, June 1

by

Ron Cioffi/TR

Bianca Andreescu over Emma Navarro

Who would have known that Andreescu has already playing excellent again? Two month ago, she could barely walk, because she received a tear in her leg and it looked like that she would be off for months, but somehow, she fixed, it. She is almost 100 percent and two days ago, she flipped Victoria Azarenka in three sets. Her forehand is gigantic, as has her hard backhand. Over the past eight months, the American Navarro is rising fast. It took her a while to improve her forehand, and when she returns. She really like sports, overall, so she will charge into the net, on occasion. If she continues playing well, she could actually end the year in the top 30, but the is a big if. Andreescu may not win Roland Garros, but she definitely wants to go into the second week. Therefore, she will win it in two stagy sets.



Lauren Davis over Lesia Tsurenko

The American has been playing for so many years, all the time, week after week. She is 29- -years-old, and eventually she will age, but right now she just wants to play and finally reach into they second week at a Grand Slam. As she said, “Anything, please!”



Davis would really like to go for it, so while she is not that tall, she can hit the ball, harder, and really fusion it up. The Ukrainian Tsurenko can be very valid, and she can also hit it deep, in the singles and the doubles.The veteran can hit it pretty short, and her forehand is decent, but not fantastic. She certainly can play, but she can throw in some different shots in Paris? I would think, no, so Davis will where her down, and win it in three lengthy sets.



Frances Tiafoe over Aslan Karatsev

The Russian went bonkers in Madrid, when he qualified, and he stunned to beat Daniil Medvedev in the round of 16. He managed into the semis, and he looked terrific, but he lost, eventually. He has won three small titles, but that is good enough. He has a monstrous forehand, and his backhand can be solid, but he can also back off.



Tiafoe seems to be feeling pretty good, on the court, as he has lost some unmatched matches. The American can mash his forehand, as well as his backhand, too. The former US Open semifinals Tiafoe can be fierce, and he can also hit extreme shots, when he is returning with a second serve. He is a very nice person, off the court, but on court, he can be disturbed. This time, though, he will were Karatsev in five sizable sets.



Nicolas Jarry over Tommy Paul

The Chilean all of a sudden started to be more aggressive, and much more patient. In Geneva, he won it, upsetting Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov on clay. That was a huge event, so he was totally sealed. He did win another two more, somewhat small, but this time, he had to beat the very good players. Apparently, he made some new tactics.



The American Paul had a solid year in 2022, and this year, he pulled off a good amount of wins, especially in the hard courts. He is a huge hitter, reached the semis at the Australian Open, and he also got into the final in Acapulco. He was getting better, each month, but after that he started to slip. Yes, the No. 17 will reflect on the court, and what he is really doing, but he also has to center more. Paul can make a astronomical effort, but Jarry is on fire and he will win it in four intense sets.

Matt’s yesterday picks

Correct: Jessica Pegula over Camila Giorgi

Correct: Andrey Rublev over Corentin Moutet

Correct: Novak Djokovic over Marton Fucsovics

Leylah Fernandez over Clara Tauson

Matt’s picks from Roland Garros

10 out of 16, 62.5% correct

