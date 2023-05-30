The picks at Roland Garros; Tuesday, May 30

by

Mal Taam/MALT photo

Picks were written before matches started.

Victoria Azarenka over Bianca Andreescu

At what point will the two time champion Azarenka will make it back into the semis at a Grand Slam? The former No. 1 has two gigantic shots, with her forehand and her backhand. She is darn aggressive, and she can make an attempt to hit it on the lines. However, she has slowed down during the last couple years, and she still becomes injury, pretty frequently. It is difficult to see if Azarenka can be healthy, through out during the event. The same goes with the Canadian Andreescu, who was playing much better, but then she fell down, and she could not get up as her leg was almost busted. She had a full tear of two ligaments in her left ankle.



But Andreescu returned this month, so perhaps she will continue to become better. Four years ago, she beat so many terrific matches, winning at the 2019 U.S. Open. It looked like that she would continue to rise, but she did not and that was the last time she won another tournament. Is it possible that she can win a huge event, again? Maybe, but it is uncertain. This contest will be very close, but in the third set, Azarenka will hit some deep shots, and she will win it, with a big smile on her face.



Gael Monfils over Sebastian Baez

Years ago, the Frenchman reached into the semis at Roland Garros, with some heavy strokes. He is one of the fastest runner, ever, and he can go way beyond the courts, and bring it back. However, his forehand can be titanic, but his backhand is so-so. He is decent with the return , and at the net, too, but the reason why he has never won an ATP Masters 1000. However, at least he made it into the finals, three times. Maybe the 36-year-old can do it one more time? I doubt that, even though he is a super nice person, off court, but on court, he has been injured so many times. But as he said, “It will take time and I’m willing to be patient and persistent.”



This might be the last time next year at Roland Garros, but the most important is to stay for a few days, as long as Monfils can out-hit Baez. Last year, the Argentine put together some phenomenal shots, but this year, the 22-year-old has not won two many matches against the very good players. He can be steady, and he can nail his forehand, but his serve and his return has been marginal. He does know that on the main court in front of the fans that he will have to pound it for hours. Baez looks a little better now, but Monfils will be thrilled just to be on the court. He will, and Monfils will win it in five tough sets.



Shelby Rogers over Petra Martic

Yes, Martic can be very solid, and she can bash her backhand, but she is slowing down. The American Rogers is a massive player with her forehand, but at times. she misses a lot. However, on clay, she will beat Martic in three, sizable, sets.



Taylor Fritz over Michael Mmoh

The American men have known each other for a long time, but they have played only once, back in Memphis, indoors in February. That was seven years ago, so it is totally different. Mmoh had his best event of all time, upsetting Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open. He lost after that, but he was so thrilled. However he is ranked No. 123, so he still has more work to do. Fritz is still struggling on the clay, but he seems to feel that he can turn it around. Fritz will win it in three light sets.

Matt’s yesterday picks

Correct: Sloane Stephens over Karolina Pliskova

Correct: Elina Svitolina over Marina Treisan

Brandon Nakashima over Denis Shapovalov

Felix Auger-Aliassime over Fabio Fognini

Matt’s picks from Roland Garros

5 out of 8, 62.5% correct

