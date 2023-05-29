The picks at Roland Garros: Monday, May 28

by

Ron Cioffi/TR

Brandon Nakashima over Denis Shapovalov

The Canadian has looked decent this year, but he is certainly struggling a lot. Shapovalov has a lot of spin, and he can also attack early, but at times, he isn’t concentrating enough. The young American had a fine year in 2022, but over the past five months, he has been disappointed. He can be proper, and he does like to sit in near the baseline and swing it, at times, hard. However, his serve is mediocre , and his return is OK, but they aren’t harsh enough. Last week he did reach in the semis in Lyon, so perhaps his pride is rising.



Shapovalov is ranked No. 32 and last year he was a charmer, but this year he has done almost nothing. Maybe he is hurt, on the court, or perhaps he is thinking about whether he can add some new shots, or stable. Eventually, he will, but who knows when? This is a huge toss-up between the both of them, but at least Nakashima had a good week, so then he will win it in five brutish sets.



Felix Auger-Aliassime over Fabio Fognini

This should be a blast in Paris. The Italian Fognini has played so many clay courts matches, for many years, and he has won so fantastic matches. He has a lot of roll, and he can also chop it, here and there. He can return, and he can touch with the the drop, shots. But at the Slams, he has been OK, but he has yet to reach the semis. Maybe this week, he can coup so high.



But I doubt, that. The other Canadian Auger-Aliassime, had a tremendous year in 2022, beating a number of the very good players. He is a colossal

hitter, and he is fast when he is running. He can slap his forehand and his backhand, and he can crush it down the line. But this year he is another player who is really struggling. Even with that, though, Auger-Aliassime will start to twirl, and he will win the match, with some gigantic forehands.



Sloane Stephens over Karolina Pliskova

The American Stephens has had a tough year, but she plays constantly, and while she has lost some odd matches, there are times when she can lock it in. The former 2017 U.S Open champion was so steady, from the backcourt, and she could really mix it up with her solid backhand and her forehand.

She may never win another Grand Slam again, but if she wants to push herself one more time, then maybe she can do it.

The Czech Pliskova can look tremendous, beating anyone, with her massive first serve and her forehand. She came so close to winning the U.S. and Wimbledon, but in the third set she misses a few critical shots. However, when she is feeling good, she can put it together with so many winners. Stephens has beaten Pliskova four times, including at the 2021 French Open, and while she can check out, at time, she will do it again, in three, wild, sets. As she said: ‘I think now I’ve kind of picked up some momentum. The clay-court season is always nice. And being able to win matches and collect a lot of points is always good. So just been trying to keep the momentum going from here.”



Elina Svitolina over Marina Treisan

They have not played with each other before, but the Ukranian is on fire again, as she just won another event, 19 all together. Svitolina is such a competitor, and she can hit some phenomenal strokes. She just returned, as she had a child, so now it is different, when you run, but already, she is much more snug. The Italian Treisan said, “I’m living in a dream.” Well that is good, except a few days ago, she became injured. She can skid it side to side, but if you are not 100 percent, then against Svitolina, she won’t be able to bring her down. Svitolina will win it in two sets.

Matt’s yesterday picks

Correct: Sebastian Korda over Mackenzie McDonald

Correct: Camila Giorgi over Alize Cornet

Correct: Jessica Pegula over Danielle Collins

John Isner over Nuno Borges

Matt’s picks from Roland Garros

3 out of 4, 75% correct

