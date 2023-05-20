The Picks in Rome: Friday, May 20

by

Holger Rune over Casper Ruud

The two ‘R’s’ have battled with each other, attempting to finally becoming No. 1. That they have not done it yet, and frankly, if they continue to play great, maybe this year they can pass all of them. However, they have to prove it, especially Ruud, who hasn’t won a lot of matches in 2023, losing pretty early. Yes, over the past 10 days, he became more fit, and he decided to smash his forehand and his backhand. His serve is still mediocre, and at the net, sometimes, he will go back. The good thing about Ruud is that he will change his tactics, and fool against the high players.



Obviously, though, the 20-year-old Rune continues to play better and better, all the time. He can really smash the ball, down the middle, and side to side. His backhand is very decent, and his forehand is hard and steady. In Monte Carlo, he reached the finals, stunning Daniil Medvedev before he lost against Andrey Rublev. Win or lose, you could tell that he was right there, putting together a bunch of winners. Given that Rune just beat Novak Djokovic in Rome, now he will do it to win it on Saturday in two, unreal, sets.



Stefanos Tsitsipas over Daniil Medvedev

The Russian has been churning, at the start of the year, and he has won so many excellent matches. Yes there are times when he is playing on the court, and while he is so faithful, he can back off. His forehand and his backhand are muscular, and when he returns, he can nail it very deep. While he can look very good, he can also be pissed off, when he misses some easy shots.

On Saturday, he has to face versus Tsitsipas, another person who can plays off-the-wall. Or he hopes, it.

“I am definitely don’t put myself as a favorite,” said Medvedev, who leads Tsitsipas 7-4. “But I have been playing extremely well here, feeling extremely well. So if I manage to play this well in the semi-finals, I’m sure I’m going to give a hard time to my opponent. That’s what I want to do. Hopefully I can go even further and try to win two more matches.” The Greek Tsitsipas is more powerful, and he can chuck it all with his shots. He does like to spin, and flattens it out. He is pretty fast when he runs, but there are times when he doesn’t try enough to go for it in the lines. But he does think that he can knock down Medvedev. “He’s been playing well and I’m playing [well] also,” Tsitsipas. “I really hope to bring the best out of me against him. I feel like he’s playing better than the years before.”



He might be right. While Medvedev in charging to become No. 1, but here and there, he can lost. He does here when Tsitsipas wins it in three, sizable, sets.



Elena Rybakina over Anhelina Kalinina

Two days ago, it was pretty incredible that she was flying high. Many people do that, each day, but to do it consistently, you have to lock in, and changing if you can. Kalinina has had an amazing tournament, knocking down everyone with some deep, cool shots.However, though, Rybakina can hit the ball and be patient. Yes, she can really go for it, only she has a real shot when she can bash a winner. She is conscious, she can really think, and also, she can take a breath after she missed with an easy winner. Rybakina is darn close to become No. 1 this year, and because of that, she will win it in three, surprising, sets. She will win another big tournament, one of her best players on court.

Matt’s yesterday picks

Correct: Elena Rybakina over Jelena Ostapenko

Veronika Kudermetova over Anhelina Kalinina

Matt’s picks from Rome

9 out of 14, 56.5% correct

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

