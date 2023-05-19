The Picks in Rome: Friday, May 19

by

Elena Rybakina over Jelena Ostapenko

Many people thought that Iga Swiatek was possibly going to win it, but in the second set, she became injured so in the third set, she retired. Yes, when she is totally on, she has been the best player on clay, winning Roland Garros, twice. However, outside of that, Rybakina has beaten three times, as the former Wimbledon champion would hit some incredible winners, especially with her hard forehand and her backhand.



The thing about the Russian is that she has won many matches, but essentially on the hardcourts and on the grass. She is so powerful. In March, she won Indian Wells, beating, believe it or not, the No. 1 Swiatek, in the semis and also, taking down the No. 2 , Aryna Sabalenka. When she is playing great, she can beat anyone. But over the past month, she has been so-so. This is much the same way with Ostapenko, who when she is totally on, she can crush the ball so deep and into the corners. Yes, she can knock down anyone, but over the years, she has lost some odd matches. She did beat Rybakina twice, on the hardcourts and the grass, but at the 2023 Aussie Open, she when down and she knocked her back.

This is the first time this year that Ostapenko has reached into the semis. Listen, when she is locked in, she will look phenomenal, but when she is frustrated, then she puts together dozens or error. Yes, the Latvia can start early, grab the first set, then she will look tremendous, but currently, she is hard to read, which is why Rybakina will win it in three, savage, sets.



Veronika Kudermetova over Anhelina Kalinina

This is certainly almost a new thing, with Kalinina, who already is a veteran. She has won a couple good wins in 2023, but not that much. Maybe she has become more aggressive and also, when the Ukrainian changed her tactics. Or something else, but yes, she is playing thoughtful.



Once again, the Russian Kudermetova can be hard with herself when she isn’t finding the solution. However, though, there are days when she is more patient, and re-think about where she should go. She certainly can bash the ball, and when she is returning, she can mash it, down the line. She did reach the semis in Madrid, and here, in Rome, she has done it again, sitting on the porch, waiting to start and sprint, on the court. Kudermetova will win it in two, simple, sets.

