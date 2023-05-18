The Picks in Rome: Thursday, May 18

by

Daniil Medvedev over Yannick Hanfmann

The Russian has been a very solid year, especially on the hardcourts. Before, at times, Medvedev would be erratic, and frustration, but currently, he finally changed a few things in the court, on clay. So now, he was very pleased. “Yeah, play definitely some more spin. Especially the sliding, I think the sliding was always a problem,” he said Medvedev. “After Madrid, after I lost, a couple days I practiced there I tried really a lot to focus on the sliding, on the movement. I felt like I improve in these couple of days.” He has, in Rome, when he can attack, but also, he has to really go for it when he has a chance.



Hanfmann has yet to go very deep at all, and believe it or not, the 31-year-old is ranked No. 101. His highest rank is No. 92, period. That is pretty low, but maybe he finally became mainly better. He did win a bunch of matches, in Houston, and Madrid, so he must be totally into it. Even so, Medvedev usually feels serene, and he can throw it into the corners. He will win it in two, interesting, sets.



Borna Coric over Stefanos Tsitsipas

The Croation has not had a great year, yet, but he has beaten Tsitsipas three different times, on the hardcourts. He won it at Cincinnati, in the 2022 final, and he played so sharp. He is pretty smart, on court, and he really likes the rallies, especially with his strong backhand. It is very hard to understand how well he can play, day after day, as in certain weeks, he loses pretty early.

Tsitsipas is a little more often, but again, he can check out, with his strokes. He is fast, and he can swing darn hard, but he can also return too short. On court, they know how they play, as in 2022, Coric beat him 7-6 in the third in Vienna, Australia, but at the beginning of the year, in the United Cup Australia, Tsitsipas won it 7-5 in the third on the hard courts.



But today, it will be in the wet clay, so both of them have to change it up, a lot, and wait for a long time until they can try to split the ball. Coric has had a mediocre year, losing a lot, but at least two weeks ago, he reached the semis in Madrid, so his confidence is coming back, again. The Croatian will grind it for over two hours, and in the third set, Coric will win it 7-6.

