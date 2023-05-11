The Picks in Rome: Thursday, May 11

by

Aryna Sabalenka over Sofia Kenin

She just won the tournament in Madrid, and now she has to compete again. She did say after she won that she never gets tired, and that she can practice a lot. Sabalenka is a huge hitter, and she can bash her very strong, forehand. The American Kenin is playing a little bit better, and she really needs too, because a few years ago, she won the 2020 Aussie Open. After that, she went down, somewhat fast. She will be very aggressive, and she certainly likes to attack, but she is not the right place, yet, so Sabalenka will win it in unreal two sets.



Jessica Pegula over Taylor Townsend

The 27-year-old Townsend plays a lot, in the singles and the doubles, and at times, she can win some solid matches, but other times, she cannot seem to be to nail it very deep and true. Maybe later, or in a few years, she can advance her tactics, and her forehand, but still, she can be so-so in the singles. However, she is fun to watch.



Pegula is usually pretty darn close, against everyone, and there are days when she returns well, and also with her solid backhand. She is there week after week, and when she is playing stunning, then her confidence grows. Pegula knows all about Townsend, and how she will plays, so she will be comfortable, and she will win it in two, simple, sets.



Marie Bouzkova over Caty McNally

The still young American McNally thinks that each month, she will be more improved, with her solid forehand and her backhand. She can throw it around once in a while, and she can also plays very loyal. This year, though, she had some strange losses. Perhaps she needs more time to deduce what she has to do. The Czeck Bouzkova has had a erratic years, as she barley won a number of matches. Last year, she did push herself into the top 40, but now, she is falling back. Maybe she is ready to put together in the court and play either way. This is essentially a guess, but this time on the slow courts in Rome, she will edge McNally in three, long, sets.



Caroline Garcia over Ana Bogdan

The Frenchwoman Garcia has some great shots, with her spin, her flat shots, and her drop shots. Years ago, she confused herself, and her shots went to short. But now, even though when she gets frustrated, she is much more of-a-piece, match after match. Bogdan has had some interesting matches, but the 30- year-old can’t seem to go very deep. At least in February, she won four matches in a row in Dubai, so on the hardcourts, she must have played with her fit backhand. She slapped a bunch of winners. Still, though, she isn’t great enough. Because of that, Garcia will win in two, plain, sets.

