The Picks in Madrid: Sunday, May 7

by

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

Carlos Alcaraz over Jan-Lennard Struff

Remember at the 2021 Roland Garros in the third round when Struff had to face Alcaraz, a new 18-years-old player. He was good, but the Spaniard had to work, all the time. There, in Paris, Struff beat him in three, interesting, sets. Then next year at the 2022 Wimbledon,Alcaraz began to rise, and he edged Struff 6-4 in a classic, five-setter in the first round. It was a great match, but then the German knew that he could see that soon enough, the teenager would become excellent. And he is now, as he has now won 20 matches in a row. Not many people have done that before.



“We played in Roland Garros when he was 18. For a young player like him, he changed so much in this time. When we see what he achieved in this last two years, it’s just amazing,” Struff said. “I managed to beat him in Roland Garros. From the matches as well in Wimbledon, it was very intense match, he’s a complete player. He has a lot of weapons. He’s serve and volleying, playing strong from the baseline, serving well, he has a dropshot. He’s very fast. He’s a great athlete. … I have to go for it otherwise I will have no chance. I will try my best to beat him and win my first title.”



Struff is a huge hitter, and his confidence is finally rising again. Will that help against the Spaniard?

Alcaraz can smash his forehand and his backhand. He can throw in different shots when he serves, and for the millionth time, he can charge into the net. Even more than that, his dropshot is amazing.



Alcaraz may be the favorite, but Struff took down Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No. 3, in the quarters. Then he really showed himself in the semi against Aslan Karatsev. However, just like the multiple champion, Rafa Nadal, Alcaraz is pretty darn good on clay. Because of that, Alcaraz will win it once again, kicking down in two, tough, sets.



