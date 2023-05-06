The Picks in Madrid: Saturday, May 6

by

Mal Taam/MALTphoto

Iga Swiatek over Aryna Sabalenka

It was going to happen in the final at Madrid, as the No. 1 and the No. 2 believe that if they played so consistent, then they can beat anyone. However, they both think that if they play well and throw in some deep returns, then the rallies will be close.



They both have two huge forehands and their backhands are super vigorous. Swiatek has a better clay record, and she won Roland Garros twice by being patient and also crushing the ball. The challenge is really on, again.



After she won the 2023 Australian Open, Sabalenka was finally satisfied. Before last year, she looked pretty good but also she struggled, especially at some events. She can really run, and she can also push herself, from the backcourt where she can snag some winners. At the end of year in the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, she cut down over Swiatek in three sets on the hard court. Then two weeks ago, on indoors on clay in Stuttgart in the final, Swiatek battered Sabalenka in two sets on clay.



“Really different,” Sabalenka said, “but I really like it. I don’t have to rush things. I just have to wait for my opportunity and I just have to take it and go for it. … I really want to have this revenge. I think I would just play with more passion. I wouldn’t rush things. Yeah, I would just go one more time, try better, and fight for this title.”



Then Sabalenka will attempt to go for it with some hard shots. But, if you recall, at Rome almost one year ago, Swiatek destroyed her

On Saturday, Swiatek will win it in three sets, with some electrifying points.

Matt’s yesterday picks

Correct: Carlos Alcaraz over Borna Coric

Jan-Lennard Struff over Aslan Karatsev

Matt’s picks from Madrid

8 out of 13, 61.5% correct

