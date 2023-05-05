The Picks in Madrid: Friday, May 4

by

Carlos Alcaraz over Borna Coric

On Friday, the Spaniard will be 20-years-old and he is in the semis again. Alcaraz is on top of the ball, crushing his strong forehand and his backhand, which can be exact, or fling it with some crazy, good spin. He has never played against Coric, and he knows that the rallies will be super long. But both of them will do it, trying to table in some cosmic shots. As Alcaraz said, he is just fine to hurl in a number of dropshots, and with a huge of winners, right over the net.



“This is something that I did a lot when I was young. I feel really comfortable on that shot,” he said.” Yeah, is a really good weapon for me. Honestly, I just feel it, the dropshot. Alcaraz did win the 2022 US Open, but that is only one Slam, yet. However, he really does believe he will continue to get better, and win, a lot. As he said: “I want to be part of the, you know, the best tennis players in history and I will work for it.”



Back in 2018, Coric took down Roger Federer, Juan Martin del Potro, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, among others. He was so terrific, grinding all the time, and he was so consistent. But he never made it into the top 10, partly because he could be somewhat odd, on the court, and also, he needed to take over the net, more frequently. “Carlos is an impressive player in an incredible form. He is the favorite against me, but I will go out and have fun on the court,” Boris said. Five years later, he is going for it, and if he wants to out-hit against Alcaraz, he must have to take off the gloves off. He might, but Alcaraz will pound him and knock him out in two, tough, sets.



Jan-Lennard Struff over Aslan Karatsev

To see these two in the semis at the ATP 1000s rarely happens. The combination of the rankings are 176. That is so rare in the ATP 1000s, where so few people would think that the players will win in a bunchs of matches. Usually, deep at the tournaments, the top 30 men will have a legitimate chance to go very profound with the young players, good players, but this time, the long veterans are here now.



Struff stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas, and it looked like he was going to lose quickly, but he came up huge, especially with his first serve, and his hefty forehand. Two weeks ago, they played each other in a qualifying, and Karatsev chopped him. Now, it will be very close again, this time on the fast clay courts.



“Aslan is playing amazing this week. I didn’t play the best tennis in that match, but he made me play not good I feel like,” Struff said. “I think we need to analyze it now, focus on the match and I hope I can do better.”

He will have to as Karatsev is finally rising, and he must be breathtaking.

“I started the year inside the top 100, then I dropped and lost some matches. You have to keep going and believe,” Karatsev said. “From the qualifying, match by match, it has got harder, so mentally you have to be there more. Because your opponent doesn’t give you any free points so you have to be there yourself.”

It will be maybe three hours, with some long points, and in the third set, Struff will hit a few winners into the corner. He will win it , when he is almost exhausted, but he will be happy.

