by

Ron Cioffi/TR

Stefanos Tsitsipas over Jan-Lennard Struff

These two have had some close matches, with Tsitsipas winning three, , and Struff grabbing two, one on clay, and another of the hardcourts, at the ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati. The veteran Struff has had a decent year in 2023, as when he started, he was way back, with his ranking which was No. 152. He must have been fighting.

However, he began to play different, and manage it. Tsitsipas can also be more tolerant, and he does what kind of shots. He will think occasionally, and when he does, the strong man will decide which way to go. Tsitsipas will nail more than a few aces with his serve, and he will win it in two, famed, sets.



Iga Swiatek over Veronika Kudermetova

The Russian Kudermetova has had a surpassing tournament, as over the past year, she would play spectacular, and then, she would lose it, on the court. But as she said, “I step on the court, I try to do my best. I try to improve. That’s give me confident. When I step on the court, I know behind of my shoulder I have a lot of good practice, a lot of good matches. It’s give me really belief in myself.”



She must, but now she has to upset Swiatek, who is totally into it. She knows how to caper on the ball, and she can also be nursing.“ Having both things combined and being able to do both, like, Rafa [Nadal] or Novak Djokovic], they can play great in defense and be patient and also they can attack well. I think this should be the goal of every tennis player,” Swiatek said. “That’s why we are working on both, but for sure there are many girls right now who are playing fast serve and fast first ball. I can’t really tell you, but I don’t mind.” She apparently is playing happy, with no nerves. There for, Swiatek will win it in two, smart, sets.



Zhizhen Zhang over Aslan Karatsev

Who would have known that Zhizhen Zhang was going to win again, even though he had not won hardly anything anything at all in the the ATP Tour, but he is this week, and now he will out-hit over Aslan Karatsev in two sets.



Aryna Sabalenka over Maria Sakkari

Aryna Sabalenka is rippled along, as her forehand is massive again. This week, Maria Sakkari played some fine tennis, with some touch, and she will try to slide and bring it back, but Sabalenka will attack her backhand, and put together in the corners. Sabalenka will win it in two sets.

Matt’s yesterday picks

Correct: Carlos Alcaraz over Karen Khachanov

Correct: Iga Swiatek over Petra Martic

Correct: Borna Coric over Daniel Altmaier

Jessica Pegula over Veronika Kudermetova

Matt’s picks from Madrid

5 out of 8, 62.5% correct

