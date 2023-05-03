The Picks in Madrid: Wednesday, May 3

by

Ron Cioffi/TR

Carlos Alcaraz over Karen Khachanov

Here and there, the Spaniard is already playing as well as he could, crushing Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2. He is already so good, crushing his forehand and his backhand, and he attacks, even with his return.

Khachanov has had a fine event, putting together with his massive shots, and also, he can rip the ball. However, while he knows that he has to almost attack him, early, but how can he bend down and get into the rallies? He can do it for a while, but the Spaniard Alcaraz will drive him close to the net and put it away. The soon to be No. 1 Alcaraz will win it in two, long, sets.



Jessica Pegula over Veronika Kudermetova

In Madrid, Pegula has finally understand what she knows how to be more honest, on the court, and in the dirt. Not only has she played for years in the singles, but now over the past couple years she has also plays the doubles, and that is became with her special shots. She reactid, all the time. Kudermetova also can react, with her hard forehand and her backhand, somewhat deep, and close to the corners. She can miss some solitary shots, but she can also to be truly center. This will be a long match, point after point, but at the end, Pegula will grab it in the third set, with her new optimistic game.



Iga Swiatek over Petra Martic

The No. 1 is rolling again, with her huge, deep shots. Swiatek jumps very quickly, and she will mash her vicious forehand and her backhand. There are moments when she dumps the ball, but after words, she reacts. Martic is still fast, and she goes to try with the rallies. She also can mix it up, and fool her opponents. However, Swiatek is overthrow again, and she will out-hit her, so Martic won’t see what to do. The Polish Swiatek will win it, in two, fast, sets.



Borna Coric over Daniel Altmaier

He played more than three hours, and clearly he will be tired, but finally, he is playing much better than he did three months ago. Coric can be so steady, and he can also engage in the rallies. He can also mix it up, and when he is feeling good, then he can strike. The German Altmaier rose last year, winning a bunch with small events. However, the 24-year-old has pushed himself, going early, and bang close to the lines. He will try to exhaust Coric, which is a good idea, but as long as he doesn’t retire, with an injury, the Croatian will win it in two, exhausting sets.

Matt’s yesterday picks

Correct: Carlos Alcaraz over Alexander Zverev

Correct: Aryna Sabalenka over Mayar Sherif

Taylor Fritz over Zhizhen Zhang

Irina-Cametia Begu over Maria Sakkari

