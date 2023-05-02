The Picks in Madrid: Tuesday, May 2

by

Carlos Alcaraz over Alexander Zverev

This is one of the best matches early, as the Spaniard has won a Slam, and the German has reached the final. Last year, Alcaraz was on fire, with some breathtaking shots. He beat Zverev in the 2022 Madrid, out-hitting him with some muscular shots. On Tuesday, he wants to do it again, and he won’t back down. He wants to show the world that very soon, he wants to be No. 1 again. He has to, as Zverev beat him at the 2022 Roland Garros in the quarters, 7-6 (7) in the fourth set. That was so close.



“I really want to play that match. I really want to show my great level I have great memories from last year in the final but obviously I have to be really focussed in that match,” Alcaraz said. “I know that Sascha [Alexander ] is a really good player, a really aggressive one with good serves. I have to show all my skills.”



Zverev can be hit some massive shots, and with his first serve, close to the corners, when he flips it as a winner. However, this year, he has been mediocre at times, but one of the main reason why is because last year at Roland Garros he tore his three ligaments in his right ankle. He had to retire in the semis verses Rafa Nadal. Had he not done that, he might have stunned Nadal. But he could not, so currently, he wants to play 100 percent.

“We played in the final here last year, played a massive match at [Roland Garros] before I got injured. … I’ve been on Tour for 10 years now, so,” Zverev said. “It’s kind of been a break, I’ve been injured, not dead so I’ve not been reborn again or something like that. It’s still the same old me and I still want to win these tournaments and I’m going to do everything I can to do so.”



Perhaps he will, if he can push Alcaraz back, near the wall, and frustrate him. However, Zverev has lost some mediocre matches, and while he used to be No. 2, this year he has not able to win the top 25 men. Because of that, while if he feels healthy, then he should be able to go into the top 10, again. But not yet, as Alcaraz will win it in two, dramatic sets.



Taylor Fritz over Zhizhen Zhang

Two days ago, it looked like he had a fine match, but he still wasn’t good enough to win the next contest. But once again, Zhang played incredible; edging Norrie. But now he has to face with Fritz, who apparently, on the clay, he adjusted. Perhaps the reason why is in Madrid, it is faster on the court, so he can hit the balls quickly, and tucked in a number of winners. He can really throw in some tremendous shots, in the backcourt. His first serve ishard-hearted, and he can ship. The quick Zhang will attempt to have some long rallies, and he will also try to put it in the lines, but Fritz will pound him back, and the American will win it in two, engaging, sets.



Aryna Sabalenka over Mayar Sherif

Even though when she starts at the tournament, the teenager can be a little bit slow, mentally, to get into it when she can. She was thinking about at the tournament, how well she will be, and to play more than respectable. Currently, she knows that, as she said: “I think tennis is a little bit different right now. Everyone is playing well, and it’s not actually easy,” Sabalenka said. “I think just because I’m able to focus on myself and no matter what happen on court, I’m fighting for every point. … Everyone is trying to hit the ball very hard. Everyone is serving. Everyone is playing really aggressively and fighting for every point. You have to be really focused and have to work very hard to be on the top all the time.”



Then do it if you can. At the event, Sherif has came very strong. She has some amazing spin, and she can also re-set her direction. Her forehand isn’t that hard, but her backhand is powerful. Yes, Sherif is jumping into the air, but the No. 2 Sabalenka will hit it harder and she will win it in two amusing sets.



Irina-Cametia Begu over Maria Sakkari

The veteran Begu has been around for a long time, going place to place, with some classic matches, and also, some so-so cities. She can be consistent, and she also can punch her backhand. Begu can create, and she can go really low. However, the Greek Sakkari also like some king-side rallies, and she will go back and forth, hoping that she can put it in a basket. Sakkari has not had a good year, but it does seems to like that she is playing more efficiently. However, she will continue to struggle, and Begu will win it in three, super long, sets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

